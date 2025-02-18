Air Dash Guyana announces 10-minute helicopter service between Georgetown and Cheddi Jagan Airport

The aircraft can accommodate up to four passengers per trip, ensuring a swift and comfortable journey between Georgetown and Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

Air Dash Guyana, a corporate air travel company tailored for business and luxury tourism has announced to offer a 10-minute flight services between Georgetown and the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) in Timehri. The Airbus H125 helicopter will be utilized to offer direct services between the destinations.

The aircraft has the facility to accommodate up to four persons per trip, ensuring a swift and comfortable journey. Air Dash, the Guyana’s first luxury aviation service was introduced by Roraima Airways on Monday. It is a premier air transportation which has been designed with a vision to transform corporate travel in Guyana.

Air Dash has been launched, aiming to provide luxury flight services which is tailored not only to the corporate community but also as a premier “executive tourism product.” These services are expected to play a significant role in enhancing air travel within the nation.

The clients of Air Dash will be benefitted with multiple facilities as they will have access to smooth booking, VIP lounge access, customized concierge and a ‘dash pass’. All these facilities will play a crucial role in benefitting the citizens from lengthy immigration processing.

The services by Air Dash will be provided between Georgetown, Vreed-en-Hoop, the gas-to-shore energy project, and Essequibo, with plans to expand. These services will play a significant role in ensuring a smoother, quicker and seamless travel between the destinations.

Air Dash Director on services between Guyana and Timehri

Shedding light on the services, the Director of Air Dash, Gerry Gouveia Jr. called it a significant moment for the aviation history of Guyana. He added that these services would experience rapid development which will not only increase the demand among travellers but will also make the travel effective and efficient for the passengers.

He added that with these services, they are looking forward to providing a hassle-free experience to customers while saving their precious time. “Rather than taking an hour or two just to move around the city, we have decided to do it in just 10 minutes. Therefore, we are linking Guyana as we develop this aviation sector.”