Jady Emmanuel claims Saint Lucia’s first-ever 100m Gold at CARIFTA, surpasses Julien Alfred’s record

Jady Emmanuel became the first Saint Lucian athlete to win gold in the 100m in the history of CARIFTA Games. She blazed to remarkable victory in the Under-17 girls 100m final, winning not only the medal but also setting a personal best of 11.50 seconds.

With this remarkable victory, Emmanuel has also etched her name in the Saint Lucian history by breaking the Under-18 record of 11.53 seconds, which stood since 2017. She also surpassed the record set by Olympic gold medallist, Julien Alfred’s at 11.53 set in 2017. This marks a significant achievement for not just Emmanuel but for the entire country as a whole.

Her performance build on the legacy of Naomi London, who in 2023 became the first Saint Lucian athlete to win a medal in the sprints at the CARIFTA Games. Earlier in 2023, she claimed silver medals in both 100m and 200m. Following her remarkable victory, the first-ever Olympic gold medallist and most celebrated sprinter, Julien Alfred extended congratulations to Emmanuel.

She recognized the unwavering hard work and determination of the athlete and noted, “Hey Jady, Julien Alfred here. I wanted to wish you congratulations on your gold medal in the 100. I know you have the 200 coming up and I wanted to wish you the very best. Go out there and give it all that you can, and St Lucia is very, very proud of you.”

As per reports, Emmanuel is all set to compete in the 200m race, aiming to win another medal for her nation, solidifying Saint Lucia’s status on the athletic stage.

Saint Lucia wins 3 medals by far at CARIFTA 2025

Saint Lucia has by far claimed 3 medals at the CARIFTA Games 2025. Destinee Cenac started on a solid note, claiming the first medal of the Games for Saint Lucia - a bronze in the Under-17 girls’ high jump. Following that, Naya Jules claimed silver medal for Saint Lucia at the pole vault with her a new personal-best and national record mark of 3.00.

By the end of Day 2 of the CARIFTA Games 2025, Saint Lucia has claimed around three medals, including, one gold, one silver and one bronze. The Saint Lucian Athletic Association has expressed optimism for the final day of the CARIFTA Games, aimed at clinching more medals.

CARIFTA Games 2025

CARIFTA is an annual athletic event which is known for bringing diverse talents together, providing them a platform to showcase their skills, abilities and techniques. The Tournament also provides athletes a great opportunity to compete against some of the elite athletes of the Caribbean region. The event began on 19th April and will be conducted till 21st April, 2025 at Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.