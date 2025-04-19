Olympic Champion Julien Alfred breaks 200m world record in Gainesville

Julien Alfred extended her winning streak, claiming victory in the race and defeating top athletes from around the globe.

19th of April 2025

Olympic Gold-medallist, Julien Alfred claimed the gold medal in the 200m race at the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational, held in Gainesville, Florida. She finished the race at a time of 21.88 seconds to take the first place, setting a new world record in the 200m race. 

Alfred continued her winning streak, winning not just the race but also defeating top athletes from across the world. She was followed by Nigerian athlete, Favour Ofili who finished the race at the second position at a time of 22.34 sec. American Tamara Davis claimed third position, finishing the race in a time of 22.37s.

Alfred looks forward to upcoming season 

Following her electrifying victory, Alfred described it as an unexpected result. She added that she has been working tirelessly on everything her coach asks of her. The Olympic gold medallist further shed light on her health and said that she is grateful to be healthy and is looking forward to what the season holds. 

She further expressed her excitement about the rest of the season. As per reports, the gold medallist will be competing in Europe next, in the month of May 2025. 

Nation pours congratulatory messages 

The Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Philip J Pierre extended congratulations to Alfred on her remarkable victory at the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational, held in Gainesville, Florida. The Prime Minister described Alfred an inspiration for all the aspiring athletes. He said that the Olympic Champion and Tourism Ambassador continues to inspire and make the entire nation proud. 

Congratulations Ms. Alfred, we continue to stand behind you and cheer you on every step of the way,” said PM Pierre. The Minister of Tourism of Saint Lucia, Dr. Ernest Hilaire also congratulated Alfred on her record-breaking victory. She added that Alfred has played a significant role in shaping the sports industry of Saint Lucia, positioning the island on a global map. 

The netizens also poured congratulatory messages, as an individual wrote, “Hello juju Again! Keep working, regardless of opposition! St.Lucians are PROUD of YOU DARLING.” Another user wrote, “Such a beautiful woman, with the most beautiful teeth and smile. Happy for her and the St Lucian people! Go Julien....go.” “Congratulations to our Champion Julien Alfred. Keep up the great work. We love you Juju,” said another user. 

Tom Jones Memorial Invitational

The Tom Jones Memorial Invitational is a tournament is being conducted at Percy Beard Track at James G. Pressly Stadium in Gainesville from 18th to 19th April, 2025. The meet feature athletes from 10 of the top-25 men’s programs and 10 of the top-25 women’s programs in the nation per USTFCCCA’s rankings in the collegiate heats. 

The meet is a great opportunity that feature 10 Olympic Development events, featuring multiple Olympic and World championship athletes and notable Gator alumni. The platform is known for giving athletes, an opportunity to showcase their skills, abilities and techniques on an international platform. 

