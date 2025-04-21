CARIFTA 2025 Day 2 concludes: 3 Bronze medals for St. Kitts and Nevis

Jasano Henderson kicked off St. Kitts and Nevis' CARIFTA 2025 campaign with a bronze medal in U17 Javelin, setting a personal best of 54.36m on his debut.

St. Kitts and Nevis ended Day 2 of the CARIFTA Games 2025 with three bronze medals added to its tally. With just one more day to go, the athletes of the Federation are aiming to finish on a strong note, adding more medals to their collection.

Notably, Jasano Henderson gave a solid start to the St. Kitts and Nevis Athletic team on the Day 1 of the CARIFTA 2025, becoming the first medallist for the Federation. He copped the bronze medal in the U17 Males Javelin with a standout throw of 54.36m, setting his personal best record on his CARIFTA debut.

The medal tally continued with De’Cheynelle Thomas securing bronze medal in the U17 girls 400m finals. Thomas is no stranger to the 400m finals, as she has advanced to the final in both 2024 and in 2023, capturing the bronze medal in the latter. She once again proved her consistency and brought a bronze medal for the Federation.

On the Day 2, Samuel Francis gave a strong start to the St. Kitts and Nevis team, as he became the third medalist having copped the third position in the U20 Boys 400m hurdles. With this remarkable victory, Francis etched his name into the history books by breaking a ten-year old national record and setting a new National Junior Record with a running time of 51.56 seconds, a personal best for Akanye.

The Minister of Sports of St. Kitts and Nevis, Samal Duggins congratulated all the athletes for their remarkable victories. He described it as a proud moment for St. Kitts and Nevis. He added that these achievements highlight the unwavering commitment and dedication of all these athletes towards bringing laurels to the Federation.

He described them as a great source of inspiration for all other athletes who are aspiring to represent St. Kitts and Nevis on an international platform. The Minister said that they are committed to provide essential resources to all the athletes, aimed at developing the sports sector of the Federation.

One day left for CARIFTA 2025

CARIFTA is an annual athletic event which is known for bringing diverse talents together, providing them a platform to showcase their skills, abilities and techniques. The Tournament also provides athletes a great opportunity to compete against some of the elite athletes of the Caribbean region. Event began on the 19th and will continue till 21st April, 2025 in Trinidad and Tobago.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Athletic Association expressed their desire to conclude the season on a high note. They added that the athletes are looking forward to the final day and are committed to give a tough fight to all the athletes.