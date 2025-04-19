Agri-Easter Night Market concludes successfully, PM Terrance Drew prioritizes local food security

The Agri Easter Night Market concluded on a successful note, welcoming a large number of local citizens and creating an engaging atmosphere for vendors, small businesses and consumers. The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew attended the event and described it as a vibrant display of local produce, locally made treats, and locally made items.

Sharing the glimpses of the event on his official Facebook handle, PM Drew noted that such event represents a key pillar in their journey towards building St. Kitts and Nevis, a sustainable island state. He added that at a time, when global tariffs and the rising cost of living continue to affect their food prices and availability, strengthening the local food system is their primary goal.

“Last evening my wife and I joined the Hon. Samal Duggins at the Agri-Easter Night Market. It was a vibrant display of local produce, locally made treats, and locally made items,” noted PM Terrance Drew.

Emphasising on the successful execution of Agri-Easter Night Market, PM Drew reaffirmed his commitment to prioritizing food security. He also appreciated the Ministry of Agriculture for their unwavering efforts in making such initiatives, a huge success. He added that the Agri-Easter Night Market has become a significant platform for vendors and small businesses to showcase their homegrown products at an accessible marketplace.

The Minister of Agriculture, Samal Duggins also emphasised on the Agri Night Market and said that it continues to play a significant role in promoting food security, economic empowerment and building a Sustainable Island State. He also expressed delight to be joined by the Prime Minister Terrance Drew and his wife, Diani Jimesha Prince-Drew.

He added that he was really honour to witness the Prime Minister enjoying the energy, passion, and the real impact that this initiative has created on the citizens and vendors of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Agri-Easter Night Market a crucial initiative for vendors and local businesses

The 2025 edition of Agri-Easter Night Market, held on Wednesday 16th April at the Basseterre Public Market, marked an arrival of hundreds of visitors. The night market featured local cuisine, artisans, and family-friendly competitions such as an egg hunt, an egg-eating contest, and a watermelon-eating competition.

Along with that, the attendees also enjoyed live musical entertainment provided by Dj Sugar Bowl, grooving them into their tunes. The Agri-Easter Night Market is conducted annually in collaboration between the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Small Business. The main aim of the initiative is to encourage the purchase and consumption of local agricultural products, fostering their community engagement and economic growth.