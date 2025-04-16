Agri-Easter Night Market to light up St Kitts and Nevis with local flavours and festive fun

The Ministry of Agriculture expressed excitement, noting that only a few hours remain until the 2025 Agri-Easter Night Market begins.

16th of April 2025

The countdown for one of the most awaited Agri-Easter Night Market has begun, with few hours left, the popular event is scheduled to take place today, on 16th April, 2025. The initiative continues to play a significant role in promoting locally grown, organic produce while fostering economic opportunities for small businesses and vendors in St. Kitts and Nevis. 

While expressing excitement for the 2025 edition of the Agri-Easter Night Market, the Ministry of Agriculture noted, “We are so excited just few hours until the Agri-Easter Night Market.” The Easter-themed event has been designed with a vision to encourage the purchase and consumption of local agricultural products, fostering their community engagement and economic growth. 

The Agri-Easter Night Market is conducted annually in collaboration between the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Small Business with a vision to promote healthier food options and boost local agri-businesses in St. Kitts and Nevis. The main motive of the collaboration is to provide a platform for vendors and small businesses to showcase their homegrown products at an accessible marketplace quarterly.

While extending invitation to the attendees, the authorities described the Agri Night Market as a family-friendly event with unlimited entertainment options for all ages. They ensured to offer a delightful experience to all the attendees, promoting the rich flavours of the nation as well as the economic conditions of the local vendors. 

Easter Night Market – A night filled with unlimited food and entertainment options 

The Easter Night Market will feature diverse array of food and entertainment options for all the attendees, featuring local cuisines, cultural presentations ranging from local poetry to live musical entertainment. The authorities have also announced to host several competitions such as egg hunt, egg-eating contest and a watermelon-eating competition, aimed at engaging the attendees and providing them plethora of experiences. 

The attendees will not only enjoy healthier and tastier options but will also contribute to the sustainability and growth of the local agricultural sector of the Federation. 

The Minister of Agriculture of St. Kitts and Nevis, Samal Duggins also extended an invitation to all the attendees. He encouraged citizens to not missed an exciting evening filled with local flavours, fun, and friendly competitions. 

