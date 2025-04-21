Addison James wins Gold for Dominica at CARIFTA 2025, sets national record

Dominica marked a significant start at the ongoing CARIFTA Games, as the son of the soil Addison James clinched a gold medal in the Boy’s Under-20 Javelin. James delivered a commendable performance, setting a new national record of 67.48 metres and securing the first-ever medal for Dominica at the CARIFTA Games 2025 in Trinidad and Tobago.

Notably, last year, Addison James claimed a bronze medal in the Javelin for Dominica. This year, he aimed at upgrading his bronze to solid gold for the island, a goal which he successfully accomplished. Emphasising on his victory, the athlete shared that his unwavering preparation has played a key role in leading him towards victory. He added that he had worked really hard on his weaknesses, such as his speed work and explosiveness.

The athlete continued and noted that his expectations and vision was not just about winning a medal but also to surpassing all his previous records. The athlete did not just talk about it but also fulfilled it. By claiming a gold medal and also setting a new national record, James has turned his vision into a reality.

Following his remarkable victory, the Dominica Amateur Athletic Association congratulated James and recognized him for his unwavering hard work, determination and passion. Shedding light on this significant achievement, the Association noted that James hard work ha been paid off.

“GOLD FOR ADDISON JAMES! A NEW NATIONAL RECORD of 67.48 metres! What a performance from Addison James in the U-20 Javelin at the CARIFTA Games 2025 in Trinidad and Tobago,” noted Dominica Amateur Athletic Association.

The Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit also extended congratulations to Addison James on winning the gold medal for Dominica at CARIFTA 2025. He described James as a source of inspiration and motivation for all those athletes who aspires to represent Dominica on an international platform.

PM Roosevelt Skerrit acknowledged James for his hard work and determination, calling him the pride of Dominica. The Prime Minister wished him all the best for his future tenures and ensured to continuing to work for the development of the sports sector of the nation. He added that they are committed to providing all the essential resources to their athletes and players in order to help them achieving their goals.

CARIFTA Games 2025

The CARIFTA is an annual athletic event which is known for bringing diverse talents together and providing them a platform to showcase their skills, abilities and techniques. The tournament also provides a great opportunity to the athletes to compete against some of the elite players of the Caribbean region.

CARIFTA 2025 began on 19th April and will be conducted till 21st April, 2025 in Trinidad and Tobago.