Dominica clinches WINLOTT WICB Under-19 Championship

Dominica became the WINLOTT WICB Under-19 Champion following their strong and consistent performance throughout the tournament. With the final matches still to be played, Dominica had already sealed the title, defeating hosts Grenada by 10 wickets, securing 8 points in the process from five matches played.

Notably, the 2025 WINLOTT WICB Under-19 Cricket Championships came to an end on Sunday April 13, 2025 with the sixth and final round of matches played at Progress Park, where Grenada defeated St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Meanwhile, the champions Dominica defeated Saint Lucia in a thrilling game at Tanteen Playing Field by 6 runs.

Dominica shined throughout the tournament as they played around six matches, out of which they won five and lost one. The Dominican team amassed a total of 10 points, with a Net Run Rate of 1.534. They were followed by Grenada who ended the tournament at second position, winning 3 matches and losing 3.

The Grenadian team amassed a total of 6 points, with a win ratio of 50% and a net run rate of 0.569. Saint Lucia secured third position and ended the tournament with 2 wins and 4 losses. They earned a total of 4 points, amassing a win ratio of 33.3% and a net run rate of -0.213.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines claimed the 4th position, securing 4 points from two wins and four losses from the six matches played. The Vincentians completed the tournament with a win ratio of 33.3% and a Net Run Rate of -1.650.

WINLOTT WICB U-19 Championship

The Windward Islands Under-19 Championship is a great platform, known for providing young cricketers, a platform to showcase their skills, abilities and techniques on an international platform. This year’s championship has showcased rising talent and fierce regional rivalry.

The Windward Islands Cricket Board chairman of selectors Craig Emmanuel has also announced the list of 20 players onto a provisional squad. Out of these, 14 players would be chosen after a camp to held in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The players announced by the Chairman include, Stephan Pascal, Theo Edward, Darrin Toussaint, Lluvio Charles, Jonathan Daniel, Earsinho Fontaine, Kodi Grant, Devonte McDowell, Joel Durand, Cleavon Bartholomew, Kurt Murray, Cody Fontenelle, Isaiah Jones, Darvin Forde, Edmund Morancie, Kester Lestrade, Kirsten Murray, Khan Elcock, Elran Glasgow and Jermian Thomas.

“As a panel we saw it fit to select a cadre of 20 players who will be assembling at a subsequent date sometime in St. Vincent and the Grenadines in preparation for the final 14, which will head off to St. Kitts,” said Craig Emmanuel.