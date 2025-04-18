Dominica: Olympic Champion Thea Lafond officially awarded 7,459 sq ft plot in Warner

The first-ever Olympic Gold medallist of Dominica, Thea Lafond has officially received the certificate of title for her gorgeous plot of land in Warner, located within the Maho constituency. The Minister of Housing, Land and Urban Development handed over the certificate for the 7459 sq. ft plot, in the location of the future housing project, offering spectacular sea and mountain views.

The handing over of the certificate of title is a part of one of the awards promised by Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit. This was announced by the Prime Minister upon Thea Lafond’s return to Dominica after winning the first-ever Olympic Gold medal for the island at the Paris Olympics 2024.

The Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and the Ministry of Housing, Urban and Land Development have fulfilled their promise by officially handing over the certificate of title to Thea Lafond. Sharing the pictures of them sitting on sofa together on her official Facebook handle, Minister Melissa Skerrit noted, “Such a pleasure to officially handover the certificate of title to Thea Lafond Gadson for the plot in Warner with ocean and mountain views awarded to her based on her gold medal win in the 2024 Olympics!!”

Not only a parcel of land, the gold medallist, Thea Lafond was also honoured with a cash gift of $400,000 from the Government, Dominica Award of Honour. Along with that, she was also named as the Tourism Ambassador of Dominica.

Thea Lafond marked a historic milestone by claiming first-ever gold medal for Dominica in the Women’s Triple Jump at the Paris Olympics 2024. She broke the national record with a jump of 15.02 meters and represented the best jump for 2024 to win the first-ever Olympic medal for Dominica.

Celebrating her achievement at the Paris Olympics, the Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit noted that Thea’s gold medal in the triple jump is not only a historical feat for her but for the nation as a whole. He also described it as a unifying moment for the island and noted that Thea’s victory has instilled deep appreciation and pride among all Dominicans.

Shedding light on these recognitions, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit described it as a token of love and appreciation from the Government to Thea Lafond. He added that her victory has brought huge pride and glory to the nation, positioning Dominica’s position on the global hub.