Trinidad and Tobago: UNC declares war on pornography and abuse: “Let’s protect our children”

The Opposition Party of Trinidad and Tobago, United National Congress has aimed at addressing rising social issues, affecting both the younger and the older generation of the nation. The UNC leader, Kamla Persad Bissessar emphasised on the importance of tackling problems such as, pornography, sexualization of children, gambling addiction, marijuana addiction and many others.

She reaffirmed the party’s commitment to tackle all these challenges, leading the nation towards growth and development. She also mentioned about the loss of childhood innocence due to an overload of sexual content easily accessible to the children.

UNC leader aims to tackle pressing issues affecting Trinidad and Tobago

Shedding light on the issue of sexual abuse, the UNC leader Kamla Persad referred sexualization of children by adults and the availability of pornography epidemic as one of the main drivers of the rising level of abuse in society.

The UNC leader noted that over sexualized content is directed at children as young as five years old through video games, television shows, cartoons, movies, advertisements, and social media. She also highlighted about individuals exposing children to sexually charged conversations, innuendo, music, dancing, and behaviours.

“Sexually overt behaviour targeting children has become normalized because hypersexualized media content and advertisers now determine social values,” noted UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

Kamla Persad noted that the exposure of pornography addiction has become a silent epidemic for both adults and children, affecting their complete life. She also shared the data, which reveals that over 2000 cases of sexual abuse of girls and 500 cases of sexual abuse of boys were reported to the Children's Authority between 2020 and 2021 during those COVID years.

UNC leader therefore, urged all the stakeholders to come together with the UNC and all partners in the coalition, aimed at addressing the pornography epidemic and the explosion of sexualization of children. She also mentioned about the upcoming General Elections, scheduled to take place on 28th April, 2025 and noted that her victory does not just imply politics but also their commitment to tackling all the pressing issues, affecting the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago.