Trinidad and Tobago: UNC shares AI-driven revolution, commits to empowering youth and drive progress

The Opposition Party unveiled its Minifesto on AI, digital transformation and social media, pledging to cut bureaucracy and boost jobs in Trinidad and Tobago.

Ahead of the General Elections 2025, the Opposition Party of Trinidad and Tobago, United National Congress has announced to embrace Artificial Intelligence, digital technology, and new media, aimed at building a smarter nation. The UNC party reiterated their commitment to creating vital and diverse opportunities for the youth of the nation, empowering them towards a strong and developing future.

Sharing the Minifesto on AI, Digital Transformation and social media, the Opposition Party emphasised its pledge to cut bureaucracy, create meaningful job opportunities, modernize public services and position Trinidad and Tobago as a foremost destination for doing business.

The Opposition leader, Kamla Persad-Bissessar encouraged citizens to vote UNC for a future-focused government that’s ready to innovate, transform, and move Trinidad and Tobago forward.

Key Digital Services to be provided by United National Congress Party through AI

The UNC party shed light on their commitment to offer productive and enhanced services to all the citizens, aimed at improving their efficiencies, enhancing public service delivery, speeding up Government’s responses to issues that are affecting citizens and creating more livable communities. The Opposition party noted that this Minifesto is a testament to their commitment to advancing the nation towards sustainable growth and development, reducing errors and increasing transparency across Trinidad and Tobago.

Digital Identity – The UNC Party has announced plans to reducing paperwork by providing each citizen with a government issued electronic ID, making tasks such as paying taxes or registering a business faster and simpler.

Inter-Agency Data Sharing – Under this programme, the UNC party also pledged to eliminate repetitive forms and long waits for the citizens. The party aimed at making the process for licenses and registrations easier by reducing bureaucracy.

National AI Research and Development Centre – The United National Congress Party also aimed at establishing a specialized centre which is dedicated to nurturing homegrown AI talent, supporting tech startups, and offering training in AI engineering. Through the National AI Research and Development Centre, the UNC party reiterated their commitment to empowering the next generation and build a vibrant future right here at home.

UNC to make daily work effective and efficient

The UNC Party emphasised on transforming daily interactions of the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago.

AI-Powered Healthcare – The UNC Party aimed at offering healthcare providers with an advanced technology. It will help them securely access and share patient data online, enabling quicker diagnoses and treatments.

E-School and Online Learning – The Oppositions also aimed at creating a digital platform which will play a significant role in providing immediate access to attendance, grades, assignments and teacher feedback, fostering accountability and success for the students.

Smart Policing – This step will ensure that officers could instantly access real-time vehicles and criminal records, enabling more effective policing.

The UNC Party noted that by integrating into healthcare, education, business and governance, they are committed to enhance the quality of lives of each citizen. The Opposition leader, Kamla Persad said that they are looking forward to speeding up routine tasks of the citizens, fostering innovation in the nation and ensuring economic development.