From the Canary Islands to Barbados: Annasley Park completes solo 2630-Nautical mile row

Annasley Park from Britain marked a historic milestone as she successfully rowed the 2630 nautical miles across the Atlantic Ocean, arriving in Port St Charles, Barbados on 28th March, 2025. She began her solo journey, rowing from Grand Canaria, an archipelago off the Atlantic Coast of Northwest Africa on 1st February and successfully completed it in a time of 54 Days 14 Hours and 18 minutes.

Notably, Annasley embarked on the 3000-mile water challenge with a vision to raise money for charities. With her successful completion of the challenge, Annasley has written her name into the history books by rowing entirely solo across the Atlantic over 54 gruelling days.

Upon reaching Barbados, Annasley’s twin sister, Georgia and other family members were already in Barbados. They greeted her and celebrated her biggest achievement. As per the details, the family stayed in touch with Annasley throughout her challenge and tracked her journey online.

With this remarkable completion, Annasley Park became the only 9th woman on earth to complete this challenge. She experienced brutal ocean conditions, dangerous marine life, complete isolation and everything and successfully completed the challenge.

Throughout this crossing, Annasley has been raising money for four very important charities, including, the Clocktower Foundation, BBC Children in Need, MS Society and The Alnwick Garden.

Annasely Park overjoyed to complete the milestone

After completing this milestone, Annasely Park extended gratitude to God and described it as a monumental day of her life. She also thanked all those who supported her throughout the journey. “It has been a monumental day, that will stick with us all forever. A HUGE thank you to everyone that has supported in any way - and if you haven't had the opportunity to donate yet - NOW IS THE TIME!”

The netizens flooded the social media account with congratulatory messages. As an individual wrote, “What an amazing achievement you should be so proud of yourself.” Another user wrote, “To row an ocean from the Canaries to the Caribbean, is incredibly hard. To do it solo, is another level. To do that independently of an organised event, is on another level again.”