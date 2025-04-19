“Let’s Fix This Together”: Kamla Persad-Bissessar calls for united mental health effort

UNC leader highlighted the silent struggles of those facing mental illness in Trinidad and Tobago, stressing its impact on lives and families.

The Opposition Party of Trinidad and Tobago, United National Congress highlighted about the real issues affecting the nation, such as mental illness, which has led to huge number of suicides in the country. The UNC-leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has therefore, reaffirmed their party’s commitment to delivering meaningful change by implementing proper mental health care, regulating harmful industries, and protecting the children and families.

Shedding light on the people suffering from mental illness, the UNC leader noted that it is destroying several lives and families throughout Trinidad and Tobago. She added that from depression and suicide to addiction and abuse, there are several people who are suffering all these problems in silence.

“These symptoms eventually contribute persistent anxiety, depression, reduction in mental activity, and social relationships leading to thoughts of helplessness and suicide. Stress interacts with depression. But mental illness, especially depression or bipolar disorder, are major contributors to suicides,” noted UNC leader Kamla Persad.

Need to break stigmas and create a better space for all: UNC leader

The UNC leader therefore stressed the significance of breaking all these stigmas surrounding mental health and called for the real support for all those who are affected. She reiterated UNC’s commitment and dedication to creating a healthcare system, where the person does not have to suffer in silence or face these challenges alone.

She also encouraged people to talk about their issues and aimed at fixing the problem together. “Let’s talk about the real issues. Let’s fix this — together,” said UNC leader Kamla Persad Bissessar.

The UNC leader emphasised on the significance of having a conversation with the person experiencing mental issues, and noted that such support can protect their well-being and bring back happiness in their lives.

She added that this general election, scheduled to take place on 28th April, 2025 is not just about politics but also about addressing all those problems which are affecting the citizens of their nation.

“Forget the smears. Forget the insults. Forget the divisive talk. Let's deal with real issues as I ask you to join with us to ensure that we take care of those who are more challenged,” noted UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

She added that the UNC Party is committed to creating a supportive and safe space for all the people dealing with depressive conditions and suicidal conditions. She added that this General Election, they pledge to creating a better environment for all the citizens who are dealing with such issues.