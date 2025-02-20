Mid-Air plane crash in Arizona sparks outrage over aviation safety under President Donald Trump

The plane collision occurred at around 8:30 a.m. at the Marana Regional Airport near Avra Valley and Sandario roads.

Two people have died after two small planes collided in the air near a Southern Arizona airport on Wednesday, marking another crash. Following the incident, the netizens slammed the President of America, Donald Trump under whose leadership, the country has been witnessing increase in airplane crashing. 

As per the details shared by the Federal Aviation Administration, the incident occurred at around 8:30 a.m. at the Marana Regional Airport near Avra Valley and Sandario roads. Each aircraft, involved in the crash, namely a Lancair and a Cessna 172 was carrying two passengers each and both the people who died were on the same plane. Just after the incident, massive plumes of smoke were seen rising from the wreckage as emergency teams rushed to the scene.

America witnessed six crashes since President Trump took over 

As per the details, the American President, Donald Trump took over his role on 20th January, 2025 and since then, the nation has marked at least 6 plane crashes. There have been major concerns over safety of flight due to the rising number of aviation disaster across the country in last few weeks. 

According to the data, there have been four major aviation disasters occurred in North America in the month of January. Recently, Delta Airlines also came into headline when it flipped on its roofs while landing in Toronto. 

The devastating mid-air crash between a military Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines commercial plane still marked the deadliest aviation disaster in the country. The plane was carrying around 67 people and they all were killed due to the collision.  

Netizens blame President Donald Trump for continuous aircraft crashes 

After another plane crash occurred in U.S., many people blamed American President Donald Trump for the incident. As one of the Americans took to their official social media handle sharing the list of crashes occurred under the leadership of President Trump. 

She shared, “Convicted felon Donald Trump and his billionaire support animal Elon Musk just fired hundreds of FAA workers in the middle of an aviation crisis, gutting air safety to feed their authoritarian purge. Jan. 29 - DC plane crash, Jan. 31 - Philly plane crash, Feb. 5 - Seattle plane crash’ Feb. 6 - Alaska plane crash, Feb. 10 - Scottsdale plane crash, Feb. 12 - Sand Diego plane crash, Feb. 16 - Covington plane crash, Feb. 17 - Toronto plane crash and Feb. 19 - Arizona plane crash. We gon act like its coincidence over & over? 

“Another American Plane Crash under the Trump administration today in Arizona. What’s going on? We’ve had at least 9 plane crashes since Trump took office. Do you think this has anything to do with,” said another. 

