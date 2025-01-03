Plane crashes into furniture manufacturing building in Southern California, killing 2 and injuring 19

The crash occurred on Thursday, causing significant damage to the building where around 200 people were working at the time.

3rd of January 2025

A small plane crashed through the roof of a sprawling furniture manufacturing building in Southern California on Thursday, killing at least two people and injuring 19 others. As per reports, this crash caused extensive damage where around 200 people were working. 

After the incident, the videos got viral on social media platforms which revealed that the plane was tilted to its side before crashing into a building and exploding into a ball of fire and black smoke. Just after the incident, the emergency responders, firefighters and police officials rushed to the scene, aiming to extinguish the fire and assist survivors.

Casualties reported in Southern California plane crash 

As per the reports, two people who were on the plane have died. Meanwhile, the 19 people who were injured during the incident were those who were working inside the building. Out of this 11 people were taken to the hospital and are undergoing treatment, while 8 were treated and released at the scene itself. The name of the deceased has not been identified yet. However, the officials have contacted the close relatives of the deceased for further enquiry. 

Details of Aircraft involved in Southern California crash revealed 

The aircraft was Van’s RV-10, a popular kit plane, built in 2011 that was crashed in Southern California. The RV-10 is a four-seat, single-engine, low-wing homebuilt airplane. The cabin in the aircraft accommodates four full-sized adults. Both front and back seats provide people with truly comfortable leg and headroom. 

Another Plane crashed near Fullerton Municipal Airport

The aircraft was crashed less than two minutes after taking off from the Fullerton Municipal Airport in Orange Country, 6 miles away from Disneyland. This is not the first incident of a plane crash near the airport. In November, two people were injured when a small plane hit a tree on Gilbert Street near the airport. 

In 2019 also, a light aircraft, a Cessna 182P struck a radio transmission tower near the airport which broke off the wing and crushed the other. This incident resulted in the death of both the passenger and pilot.

