NCI marks a new era with Port Zante office opening

National Caribbean Insurance (NCI) Limited marked yet a great achievement in its fifty-one years of service, officially inaugurating another office at Port Zante, on last Monday, December 9.

Several guests of honors were present during the occasion including Dr. Denzil L. Douglas, Senior Minister and Regional Ambassador. In his appreciation towards NCI, he described the event as a significant occasion.

Being an economist and community developmental activist himself, Dr. Douglas commended NCI for its active membership in inventive and customer care sectors.

“This relocation is indicative of NCI’s efforts to strive to maintain it as one of the leading regional insurance providers,” Dr. Douglas said.

He further stated, “Going forward, institutions like NCI becomes imperative in the process of building a forward looking and robust economy.”

The new office at Port Zante is expecting to provide a housing for more customers while at the same time providing better access. The current placement of NCI in one of St Kitts and Nevis’ most prosperous areas allows the company to meet the demands of its expanding customer base.

Also, the company has unveiled a new improved website as part of innovation to make its services available to as many as possible.

Other dignitaries present during the ceremony were, the Prime Minister of St Kitts & Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew, Minister Konris Maynard, and the Governor of Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) among others.

The three panellists’ participation affirmed the importance of the involvements of NCI to the economic and social developments in the region.

NCI now entering its 51st year of operations with the slogan “Always here for you – All Ways,” has continued the policy of implementing new management techniques with a sense of tradition, making NCI the reliable ally for those persons and businesses within the Caribbean region.

Dr. Douglas’ remarks echoed the sentiment of the day: This is a celebration of progress, of rebirth, and unswerving commitment to the people of St Kitts and Nevis.