Antigua and Barbuda issues Level III air pollution alert as Saharan dust arrives

Air quality is expected to reach unhealthy levels for sensitive groups from Friday evening into Saturday morning as the 29th Saharan dust event of 2026 moves across the twin-island nation.

Antigua and Barbuda: The twin island Federation is expected to have increased amounts of Saharan dust starting Friday evening, with air quality expected to deteriorate to unhealthy levels for sensitive groups.

The Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Service has issued an Air Pollution Alert Level III for the 29th notable Saharan dust events of 2026. The most affected period will be from Friday evening to Saturday morning.

According to the weather forecast, the Air Quality Index (AQI) will be between 101 and 130. This is a result of high levels of particulate matter which includes PM2.5 and PM10. At this AQI level, very sensitive people may experience health effects.

People with asthma, respiratory or heart conditions, and allergies, are being advised to avoid going out. Children and elderly people may also be more vulnerable. Individuals suffering from eye and skin irritations due to dust storms should exercise extra caution and not spend much time outdoors.

Health officials recommend that people avoid strenuous activities outdoors when dust levels are high. Residents are also advised to keep doors and windows closed where possible to reduce the amount of dust entering homes.

Individuals that are outside for long periods should put on masks which filter out PM2.5 particulates. The community should stay alert and check the updates by the Meteorological Service as the dust makes its way through the region.

Saharan dust regularly travels several thousand miles from Africa, across the Atlantic Ocean to the Caribbean region. The PM2.5 particles are the most dangerous due to their small size and deep penetration into the respiratory system.

The Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (CIMH) is responsible for monitoring and forecasting dust from the Sahara and particulates throughout the region of Eastern Caribbean. They monitor the levels of PM2.5 and PM10 and help authorities assess potential health risks.