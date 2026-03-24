Antigua and Barbuda: PM Browne announces general elections within 90 days

Prime Minister Gaston Browne said general elections will be held within 90 days and urged voters to update their voter ID cards.

Antigua and Barbuda: PM Gaston Browne has announced that the nation’s general elections will be called within next 90 days. He also urged the supporters to get their voter ID cards replaced, as according to the data around 20,000 voters are yet to get the cards updated.

On Saturday, March 21, 2026, Prime Minister Gaston Browne during his weekly radio and television broadcast on the Pointe Broadcasting Network, the Browne and Browne Show shared that they have planned to move the elections 18 months ahead of the traditional five-year term.

He told his listeners, “There will be general elections, I would say within 90 days.” He further added, “I’m now announcing that general elections will take place within 90 days.”

The Minister enlightened the locals about the ongoing voter ID replacement exercise, also sharing the stats that more than 20,000 people have not yet followed the process to get their voter ID cards replaced.

He encouraged the voters to get their ID cards replaced as soon as possible. He also called on his party’s candidates, insisting that they “go out on the road for the next three weeks” and ensure supporters have their voter ID cards.

PM Browne has urged the main opposing party, the United Progressive Party (UPP), to prepare themselves, stating, “we don’t want no easy win, we want you all to organise yourselves.” He has also shown confidence of winning the elections and leading his party, the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP), to a fourth consecutive term in office.

The reports of internal conflict among UPP Candidates have been circulating widely on social media, while the ABLP Candidates have started campaigning online.

ABLP has released the list of 17 candidates for General Elections

•⁠ ⁠Gaston Browne – St John’s City West

•⁠ ⁠Sir Steadroy Benjamin – St John’s City South

•⁠ ⁠E.P. Chet Greene – St Paul

•⁠ ⁠Charles Max Fernandez – St John’s Rural North

•⁠ ⁠Melford Nicholas – St John’s City East

•⁠ ⁠Daryll Matthew – St John’s Rural South

•⁠ ⁠Maria Browne – St John’s Rural East

•⁠ ⁠Rawdon Turner – St Peter

•⁠ ⁠Anthony Smith Jr. – All Saints West

•⁠ ⁠Randy Baltimore – St Philip North

•⁠ ⁠Michael Joseph – St John’s Rural West

•⁠ ⁠Michael Freeland – St George

•⁠ ⁠Kiz Johnson – St Philip South

•⁠ ⁠Lamin Newton – All Saints East and St Luke

•⁠ ⁠Dwayne George – St Mary’s South

•⁠ ⁠Dr. Philmore Benjamin – St Mary’s North

•⁠ ⁠Kendra Chamberlain Beazer – Barbuda

Recently, Randy Baltimore, the candidate of the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) won the St. Philip’s North by-election held on March 16, 2026. He succeeded Sir Robin Yearwood, who resigned in February 2026 after serving as the Member of Parliament for the constituency for 50 years.