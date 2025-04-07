Saint Lucia ranked among top Summer Travel Destinations by Travel Weekly

Saint Lucia is one of the Caribbean nation to be named among the list.

7th of April 2025

Saint Lucia secured third spot in the top trending destinations on Google Flights unveiled by Travel Weekly for the period between 1st June and 31st August, 2025.  This recognition marks a significant milestone for the nation, highlights the growing popularity of Saint Lucia among international visitors. 

Notably, Saint Lucia is one of the Caribbean nation to be named among the list. It is followed by Tokyo, Rio de Janeior, Sydney and several other destinations. Meanwhile, the list is topped by countries such as Curacao and Osaka, Japan. 

While expressing excitement on this recognition, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority noted that they are all set for a strong start this year. The Authority added that they are looking forward to attract thousands of visitors, committed to making Saint Lucia, a sought-after vacation spots this summer.

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority further mentioned about increase in flight services to the island, stating that the expanded services would make it even more seamless and accessible for travellers, seeking to spend summer vacations with their loved ones. 

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority further highlighted about the diverse offerings of the island. They noted that they are committed to immerse the visitors in the natural beauty, stunning beaches, vibrant culture, luxurious resorts of the island, showcasing the best of Saint Lucia to all. They noted that Saint Lucia has something to offer to all, whether a traveller seeking adventure or looking for some serious relaxation or anything else. 

The Tourism Minister of Saint Lucia, Dr. Ernest Hilaire said that this update from Travel Weekly has brought more good news for Saint Lucia. He added that this recognition highlights their unwavering commitment and dedication towards promoting Saint Lucia as a premier tourism destination. “Our hard work is paying off, and the island is receiving much-deserved recognition,” noted Minister Hilaire. 

What is Travel Weekly? 

The Travel Weekly is the hub of digital offering. This site provides travel professionals with in-depth coverage of various sectors, including airlines, hotels, cruises, tour operators and much more. The recognition by Travel Weekly plays a significant role in enhancing the overall reputation of the island. 

This acknowledgement would play a major role in attract larger number of visitors, positioning Saint Lucia as a major hub in the summer vacation. 

The entire list of summer travel trends:

·         Curacao

·         Osaka, Japan

·         Saint Lucia

·         Tokyo

·         Rio de Janeiro

·         Sydney

·         Tel Aviv

·         Johannesburg

·         Cairo

·         Aruba

