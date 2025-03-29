Saint Lucia prepares for busy week with arrival of 13,000 passengers

The ports of Saint Lucia are also expected to remain busy throughout the week, with the arrival of at least one vessel scheduled to arrive each day in the upcoming week.

The ports of Saint Lucia are looking forward to mark another busy week, with the arrival of around 13,000 passengers to the shores of the island in the upcoming week. As per reports, around 7 vessels will berth at different ports of Saint Lucia from 1st April to 6th April, 2025, marking significant growth in both tourism as well as the economy of the island.

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority shared the comprehensive time-table of the cruise ships and aimed at welcoming thousands of international passengers, offering the best of Saint Lucia to all. Emphasising on the arrival of cruises and passengers, the tourism authority aimed at immersing the visitors in the natural beauty, pristine beaches, lush rainforests and vibrant culture and traditions of the island.

The ports of Saint Lucia are also expected to remain busy throughout the week, with the arrival of at least one vessel scheduled to arrive each day in the upcoming week. This week, expected to be busy, will begin with the arrival of Celebrity Beyond, bringing more than 3000 passengers. It will be followed by the arrival of several cruise ships including, MS Vista, Norwegian Viva, Vision of the Seas and many others.

On Friday, 4th April, the island will mark the arrival of around four cruises, bringing together more than 10,000 passengers to the island. Shedding light on the arrival of the vessels and passengers each day, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority noted that the continuous visits of these vessels and the passengers outlines the growing popularity of nation among international visitors.

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority highlighted about marking the successful execution of the Cruise season 2024-2025 and noted that they are looking forward to mark such significant achievements in near future as well.

Cruise Schedule (1st April – 6th April, 2025)

1st April, 2025

· Celebrity Beyond (3260 passengers)

3rd April, 2025

· MS Vista (1250 passengers)

4th April, 2025

· Norwegian Viva (3221 passengers)

· Vision of the Seas (2435 passengers)

· AIDAluna (2500 passengers)

· Emerald Sakara (100 passengers)

6th April, 2025

· Emerald Sakara (100 passengers)