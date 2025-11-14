St Kitts and Nevis strengthens ties with Taiwan through Historic Sister City Agreement and Medical Partnership

Prime Minister Drew called the new Sister City Agreement between Basseterre and Taipei a landmark that opens a new chapter in the 42-year friendship between St Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew reaffirmed the growing bilateral ties between St Kitts and Nevis and Republic of China (Taiwan), through two important developments. He signed the historic Sister City agreement between Basseterre and Taipei, and a high-level visit to the Taipei Veterans General Hospital. This partnership highlighted the deep cooperation, mutual values and long-standing relationship between the two countries.

Prime Minister Drew said that the new Sister City Agreement between Basseterre and Taipei is a landmark which opens a new chapter in their 42 years of friendship between the two countries. The signing ceremony took place in Taipei on Thursday, November 13, during the Prime Minister’s official visit to Taiwan with his delegates. It celebrated the strong foundation of mutual respect and their continuous cooperation in key areas of growth.

“Honoured to have witnessed the formalization of the Sister City partnership between Basseterre and Taipei. This historic step deepens a 42-year relationship built on trust, respect, and shared values, and creates new opportunities for our students, professionals, and communities to grow together,” shared PM Drew via an official Facebook post.

PM Drew explained the importance and relevance of the agreement as it recognizes the strong relationship between St Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan, opening new options for development in both cities. He noted that the cooperation between them has led to real benefits in healthcare, education, agriculture, technology and community development.

The Prime Minister added that the agreement will also strengthen cultural exchange, greater institutional partnerships, and create more opportunities for learning between the people of Basseterre and Taipei. He also described Taipei as a model for innovation and progress, with preeminent institutions like the Taipei Veterans General Hospital continuing to serve as a great partner in the medical development in St Kitts and Nevis.

Prime Minister Drew also acknowledged the large number of Kittitian and Nevisian students in Taiwan, who are benefiting from scholarship programmes and are living in a safe and supportive academic environment. He expressed his appreciation for the Taiwanese government and its people for their role in the development of the Federation.

“I commend H.E Donya Francis for his hardwork, and once again, thank the people of Taiwan, for continuously contributing to our advancement! Specifically, I thank the Mayor of Taipei, Chiang Wan-an, for his work and commitment to our embassy and to our people,” said PM Drew.

Visit to Taipei Veterans General Hospital

Prime Minister Drew also started a series of official visits in Taiwan, starting with the Taipei Veterans General Hospital - a leading medical center in the country and known across the world for its advanced care, research and innovation.

As Minister of Health, PM Drew said that they can learn from Taiwan as they are also in the process of developing the new climate smart Joseph N. France (JNF) General Hospital in St Kitts and Nevis, which is designed to withstand a Category 5 hurricane. He further said that they can benefit from best global practices, as climate change is a growing factor which brings to the forefront the need for strong and resilient health infrastructure.

PM Drew was accompanied by Ambassador Leon Natta-Nelson, senior officials, and embassy staff. The delegation went through various departments with advanced technologies, integrated systems, and patient focused care models. “Taiwan’s expertise in chronic disease management, renal care, mental health, and medical technology continues to strengthen our own healthcare system. I am grateful for this enduring friendship and the meaningful support it provides to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis,” shared PM Drew.

Prime Minister Drew also underscored the close collaboration between St Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan over the years. They worked on chronic disease management, renal care and mental health support post COVID-19. He also noted that Taiwan’s medical professionals provided great information in better understanding of non-communicable diseases and in the improvement of mental health services to the twin island Federation.

The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis explained that there is a growing need for digital cooperation and telemedicine to ensure that local medical teams connect with specialists in Taiwan more easily.