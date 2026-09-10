Third man shot dead in Morvant in less than 48 hours

Residents were left shaken after Thompson was found with multiple gunshot wounds in bushes behind his Morvant home following reports of gunfire early Wednesday.

Trinidad and Tobago: A body of a 57-year-old man was found in bushes behind his house located at Chinapoo Road on Wednesday morning. This marked the third death in Morvant in less than 48 hours.

According to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), Thompson was at home in the early morning of September 9 when gunshots were heard in the neighborhood. His relatives checked up on him and saw that his house had been ransacked and that there were shell casings on the floor.

The police were notified and members of the Hunters Search and Rescue team, led by Captain Vallence Rambharat, joined the search.

During the operation, rescuers found blood-stained clothes in the bushes behind the property. An in-depth search led them to a man’s body about 300 feet away from the house behind an abandoned building. It has several gunshot wounds and was later identified as Thompson.

Homicide Bureau officers arrived at the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the killing. No arrest has been made and no motive has been determined as of now.

Thompson’s death follows two fatal shootings in the same area on Tuesday. Tylan Hinkson, a 22-year-old man living on Redwood Street, was murdered near Caledonia Road Extension. There were reports of gunfire before he was found by police with several gunshot injuries to his body.

That same evening, Steve Griffith, also called Steve Smith, a 62-year-old man, was murdered along a bush trail of Cipriani Extension, Second Caledonia Road.

The three murders have increased concern in the Morvant area as the police attempt to find out whether the murders are related to one another. Police are investigating any possible gang connections, but they have not determined the motive yet.