Grenada woman charged with non-capital murder after fatal stabbing

Police said 26-year-old Ashandi Edwards died after sustaining a stab wound during an altercation in Mt Horne, with 31-year-old Kanisha Alexander charged.

8th of September 2026

Grenada: A 31-year-old woman from Mt Horne in St Andrew is charged with a non-capital murder offence after she stabbed and killed a 26-year-old Ashandi Edwards. The suspect in this case is a farmer identified as Kanisha Alexander.

Non-capital murder offense refers to a murder charge with no possibility of the death penalty. This kind of murder offense is different from capital murder, where aggravating circumstances are present. Non-capital murder offenses are punishable by severe prison time in most cases.

This is only possible in jurisdictions where the death penalty is operational; jurisdictions that have no death penalty provision consider all murder offenses as non-capital.

According to the Royal Grenada Police Force, she is arrested and charged in relation to a murder which took place on Sunday, September 6, 2026 in Mt Horne. Preliminary investigations indicate that the two people had an altercation resulting in Edwards being stabbed.

The victim was taken to Princess Alice Hospital for emergency care but was later declared dead by the doctor.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Mr. Edwards and Ms. Alexander were involved in an altercation, during which Mr. Edwards sustained a stab wound. He was transported to the Princess Alice Hospital for medical treatment, where he was subsequently pronounced dead by a medical doctor, stated the police force via an official press release on Facebook.

Police said that Alexander will make her first court appearance on Tuesday, September 8, at the St George’s #3 Magistrate’s Court. The charges bring forward that she caused Edwards’ death by unlawful act.

The case is still under investigation as it moves before the court.

Condolences were extended by the Commissioner of Police and members of the Royal Grenada Police Force to the family and friends of Edwards following his death.

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Ana Allen

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