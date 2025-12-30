Belize: Man denied bail after assaulting pregnant partner on Christmas Day

The assault occurred when Hulse arrived home, found his partner and child, and an argument escalated, leading to him allegedly sitting on her belly and slapping her multiple times.

Belize: A 34-year old man from Maskall Village, Henry Hulse, was denied bail after he was arrested for assaulting his six-month pregnant common-law wife on Christmas day. He was charged with common assault and appeared before the Chief Magistrate at the Belize City Magistrate’s Court on Monday, December 29. Hulse was kept in Belize Central Police until January 20, 2026, for further court hearing.

During the hearing, Hulse said that he would plead guilty which he later refuted . He said that he did not agree with all the facts presented in the court. According to police reports, he admitted that he was drinking at the time but said that he was not drunk. Hulse admitted to sitting on his partner but denied sitting on her belly or slapping her. He said she was the aggressor during the incident.

The Chief Magistrate, after hearing the details of the case, said that the charges were serious, especially because the victim was a 6-month pregnant woman. His bail was also turned down, but the court said the decision would be reconsidered during the next court hearing.

Sharing the case details, police said that the assault took place when Hulse arrived at his home, where he found his partner and their young child. An argument started between them, during which Hulse had allegedly insulted his partner, got on top of her and put his weight on her belly, holding her down.

The report also mentioned that Hulse slapped her multiple times and kicked her in the abdomen. He left his wife bleeding and in pain, fearing for the safety of her unborn child. She was immediately rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

The police have not received the medical report yet. Due to this, Hulse was charged with common assault. Investigation remains ongoing as police look for further evidence to prove the allegations.