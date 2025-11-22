Nevis Ministry of Tourism unveils 2025-2026 cruise schedule

The next cruise ship, Emerald Sakara, will dock in Nevis on November 26, followed by Sea Dream I on November 27. Tourism authorities say the busy cruise schedule is a positive indicator for Nevis’ economy, supporting hundreds of local livelihoods.

St Kitts and Nevis: The Ministry of Tourism in Nevis unveiled the 2025-2026 cruise schedule, with the first phase described as the busiest cruise season for the island. Azamara Quest was the first ship of the season to dock at the island’s port on Wednesday, November 19. It brought along a large number of passengers, benefiting business for vendors, tour operators, taxi drivers and local shops.

The next cruise ship to arrive in Nevis will be Emerald Sakara, which will dock on Wednesday, November 26. On November 27, Sea Dream I will arrive on the island. Tourism authorities said that the strong cruise schedule is a good sign for Nevis’ economy which will support hundreds of islanders’ livelihoods.

2025-2026 Nevis Cruise Schedule

NOVEMBER 2025

Nov 19 – Azamara Quest

Nov 26 – Emerald Sakara

Nov 27 – Sea Dream I

DECEMBER 2025

Dec 3 – Azamara Quest

Dec 8 – Azamara Onward

Dec 8 – Sea Dream I

Dec 8 – Wind Surf

Dec 9 – Emerald Sakara

Dec 17 – Azamara Quest

Dec 18 – Sea Dream I

Dec 20 – Sea Dream II

Dec 22 – Sea Dream I

Dec 22 – Wind Surf

Dec 23 – Sea Dream II

Dec 24 – Emerald Sakara

Dec 24–25 – Sea Cloud

Dec 24–25 – Sea Cloud Spirit

Dec 26 – Club Med II

Dec 30 – Le Ponant

Dec 31 – Silver Spirit

JANUARY 2026

Jan 2 – Sea Dream I

Jan 6 – Emerald Sakara

Jan 7 – Club Med II

Jan 8 – Sea Dream I

Jan 8 – Wind Spirit

Jan 9 – Sea Cloud Spirit

Jan 10 – Silver Spirit

Jan 12 – Azamara Quest

Jan 13 – Le Bellot

Jan 14 – Le Ponant

Jan 15 – Sea Dream I

Jan 19–20 – Sea Cloud

Jan 20 – Sea Dream II

Jan 20 – Wind Spirit

Jan 21 – Club Med II

Jan 21 – Emerald Sakara

Jan 23 – Sea Cloud Spirit

Jan 26 – Sea Dream I

Jan 27 – Le Ponant

Jan 31 – Sea Cloud II

FEBRUARY 2026

Feb 3 – Emerald Sakara

Feb 6 – Club Med II

Feb 8 – Wind Spirit

Feb 11 – Le Ponant

Feb 12 – Sea Dream II

Feb 16 – Sea Dream I

Feb 16 – Sea Dream II

Feb 18 – Emerald Sakara