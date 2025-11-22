Nevis Ministry of Tourism unveils 2025-2026 cruise schedule

The next cruise ship, Emerald Sakara, will dock in Nevis on November 26, followed by Sea Dream I on November 27. Tourism authorities say the busy cruise schedule is a positive indicator for Nevis’ economy, supporting hundreds of local livelihoods.

22nd of November 2025

St Kitts and Nevis: The Ministry of Tourism in Nevis unveiled the 2025-2026 cruise schedule, with the first phase described as the busiest cruise season for the island. Azamara Quest was the first ship of the season to dock at the island’s port on Wednesday, November 19. It brought along a large number of passengers, benefiting business for vendors, tour operators, taxi drivers and local shops.

The next cruise ship to arrive in Nevis will be Emerald Sakara, which will dock on Wednesday, November 26. On November 27, Sea Dream I will arrive on the island. Tourism authorities said that the strong cruise schedule is a good sign for Nevis’ economy which will support hundreds of islanders’ livelihoods.

2025-2026 Nevis Cruise Schedule

NOVEMBER 2025 

Nov 19 – Azamara Quest 

Nov 26 – Emerald Sakara 

Nov 27 – Sea Dream I 

DECEMBER 2025 

Dec 3 – Azamara Quest 

Dec 8 – Azamara Onward 

Dec 8 – Sea Dream I 

Dec 8 – Wind Surf 

Dec 9 – Emerald Sakara 

Dec 17 – Azamara Quest 

Dec 18 – Sea Dream I 

Dec 20 – Sea Dream II 

Dec 22 – Sea Dream I 

Dec 22 – Wind Surf 

Dec 23 – Sea Dream II 

Dec 24 – Emerald Sakara 

Dec 24–25 – Sea Cloud 

Dec 24–25 – Sea Cloud Spirit 

Dec 26 – Club Med II 

Dec 30 – Le Ponant 

Dec 31 – Silver Spirit 

JANUARY 2026 

Jan 2 – Sea Dream I 

Jan 6 – Emerald Sakara

Jan 7 – Club Med II 

Jan 8 – Sea Dream I 

Jan 8 – Wind Spirit 

Jan 9 – Sea Cloud Spirit 

Jan 10 – Silver Spirit 

Jan 12 – Azamara Quest 

Jan 13 – Le Bellot 

Jan 14 – Le Ponant 

Jan 15 – Sea Dream I 

Jan 19–20 – Sea Cloud 

Jan 20 – Sea Dream II 

Jan 20 – Wind Spirit 

Jan 21 – Club Med II 

Jan 21 – Emerald Sakara 

Jan 23 – Sea Cloud Spirit 

Jan 26 – Sea Dream I 

Jan 27 – Le Ponant 

Jan 31 – Sea Cloud II 

FEBRUARY 2026 

Feb 3 – Emerald Sakara 

Feb 6 – Club Med II 

Feb 8 – Wind Spirit 

Feb 11 – Le Ponant 

Feb 12 – Sea Dream II 

Feb 16 – Sea Dream I 

Feb 16 – Sea Dream II 

Feb 18 – Emerald Sakara

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

50% off announced on flights of Caribbean Airlines from Port of Spain to Puerto Rico. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

50% off announced on flights of Caribbean Airlines from Port of Spain to Puerto Rico

27th of June 2024

PM Terrance Drew urges Black Caribbean men 40 and above to get themselves prostate tested. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

PM Terrance Drew urges Black Caribbean men 40 and above to get themselves prostate tested

14th of June 2024

Jamaica’s business charged for possessing firearm without license. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Jamaica’s businessman charged for possessing firearm without license

6th of March 2024

Dengue patients wait to receive treatment in a provisional clinic. (Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Dengue Medical Emergency declared in Rio de Janeiro ahead of carnival celebrations

7th of February 2024

Jamaica grapples with unsolved cases of missing children. Picture Credits: Google Images

Jamaica grapples with unsolved cases of missing children

2nd of February 2024

PM Pierre actioned several people first policy decisions to address routine realities, dealt by average household. (Credits: Philip J Pierre, Facebook)

PM Philip J Pierre shares some policy decisions during holiday season

23rd of December 2023

Trinidad and Tobago: Couple granted bail for land and car fraud charges

Trinidad and Tobago: Couple granted bail for land and car fraud charges

24th of May 2022

60.1% of population in St Kitts and Nevis receives both vaccination doses

26.8% Barbadians have achieved herd immunity

12th of July 2021