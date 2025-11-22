Nevis Ministry of Tourism unveils 2025-2026 cruise schedule
The next cruise ship, Emerald Sakara, will dock in Nevis on November 26, followed by Sea Dream I on November 27. Tourism authorities say the busy cruise schedule is a positive indicator for Nevis’ economy, supporting hundreds of local livelihoods.
22nd of November 2025
St Kitts and Nevis: The Ministry of Tourism in Nevis unveiled the 2025-2026 cruise schedule, with the first phase described as the busiest cruise season for the island. Azamara Quest was the first ship of the season to dock at the island’s port on Wednesday, November 19. It brought along a large number of passengers, benefiting business for vendors, tour operators, taxi drivers and local shops.
The next cruise ship to arrive in Nevis will be Emerald Sakara, which will dock on Wednesday, November 26. On November 27, Sea Dream I will arrive on the island. Tourism authorities said that the strong cruise schedule is a good sign for Nevis’ economy which will support hundreds of islanders’ livelihoods.
2025-2026 Nevis Cruise Schedule
NOVEMBER 2025
Nov 19 – Azamara Quest
Nov 26 – Emerald Sakara
Nov 27 – Sea Dream I
DECEMBER 2025
Dec 3 – Azamara Quest
Dec 8 – Azamara Onward
Dec 8 – Sea Dream I
Dec 8 – Wind Surf
Dec 9 – Emerald Sakara
Dec 17 – Azamara Quest
Dec 18 – Sea Dream I
Dec 20 – Sea Dream II
Dec 22 – Sea Dream I
Dec 22 – Wind Surf
Dec 23 – Sea Dream II
Dec 24 – Emerald Sakara
Dec 24–25 – Sea Cloud
Dec 24–25 – Sea Cloud Spirit
Dec 26 – Club Med II
Dec 30 – Le Ponant
Dec 31 – Silver Spirit
JANUARY 2026
Jan 2 – Sea Dream I
Jan 6 – Emerald Sakara
Jan 7 – Club Med II
Jan 8 – Sea Dream I
Jan 8 – Wind Spirit
Jan 9 – Sea Cloud Spirit
Jan 10 – Silver Spirit
Jan 12 – Azamara Quest
Jan 13 – Le Bellot
Jan 14 – Le Ponant
Jan 15 – Sea Dream I
Jan 19–20 – Sea Cloud
Jan 20 – Sea Dream II
Jan 20 – Wind Spirit
Jan 21 – Club Med II
Jan 21 – Emerald Sakara
Jan 23 – Sea Cloud Spirit
Jan 26 – Sea Dream I
Jan 27 – Le Ponant
Jan 31 – Sea Cloud II
FEBRUARY 2026
Feb 3 – Emerald Sakara
Feb 6 – Club Med II
Feb 8 – Wind Spirit
Feb 11 – Le Ponant
Feb 12 – Sea Dream II
Feb 16 – Sea Dream I
Feb 16 – Sea Dream II
Feb 18 – Emerald Sakara
Latest
- Nevis Ministry of Tourism unveils 2025-2026 cruise schedule
-
Barbados relaunches "Dine with a Bajan" initiative to enhance cultural tourism
-
Major drug bust in Belize: 33 Kilos of Cannabis found in Cemetery
-
Dominica hands over 69 new climate-resilient homes as part of ongoing Housing Recovery Project
-
Miss Universe 2025 ends in controversy as Mexico’s Fátima Bosch claims crown amid allegations and walkouts
Related Articles
6th of March 2024
7th of February 2024
2nd of February 2024
23rd of December 2023
12th of July 2021