San Pedro fisherman shot twice in early-morning attack

Belize: A 26-year-old fisherman was critically wounded in an early morning shooting in San Pedro Town on Sunday, August 16. He has been identified as John Hernandez.



According to the Belize Police Department, Hernandez arrived at a residence in a golf cart and entered the yard at 4 am when two men riding a motorcycle approached him. One of them reportedly came down from the vehicle, went close to the fisherman, and shot several times before fleeing from the spot.



Police reported that around 12 shots were fired continuously from a fully automatic pistol. The weapon used in the shooting has not been identified yet.



The victim was hit in his upper left shoulder and left leg. He was rushed to the Dr Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II soon after 4 am. Medical personnel reported him to be in a stable condition.



The police have collected some shell casings at the crime scene. Several people have been detained for questioning in connection with the shooting to determine the motive behind the crime.



The investigators are also checking whether the shooting was retaliatory and linked to a murder that took place about five months ago. Hernandez was one of the three men charged for arson and aggravated assault in connection to an incident which took place on July 31, 2024, in the Tranquility Bay area of northern Ambergris Caye.



The other two men involved were identified as Shelby Jonathan Hernandez and Hector Pop. The trio reportedly chased down and shot at two fishermen before setting their boat on fire. They appeared before Justice Nigel Pilgrim in the High Court on July 22, 2026.



It is also believed that there might be some gang involvement in the recent shooting, but the motive for the crime is yet to be confirmed by the police.



Authorities have increased operations in San Pedro, including visits to known locations and residences, as the police continue to work to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.