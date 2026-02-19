Antigua and Barbuda welcomes five cruise ships, boosting tourism

Five cruise ships brought over 18,000 visitors to Antigua and Barbuda, boosting tourism and local businesses.

Antigua and Barbuda: The island nation welcomed five cruise ships docked at the St John’s Harbour bringing thousands of passengers to the port on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, boosting the island’s tourism industry, strongly continuing the 2025-2026 cruise season.

The Five ships that docked mid week included, Norwegian Epic, Britannia, Celebrity Ascent, Marella Discovery 2, and Emerald Sakara. These ships brought along a total of 18,399 guests, which included 13,299 passengers and 5,170 crew members, who spent a full day at the island and explored the offerings and contributed to the economy.

The Antigua Cruise Port remains open to vessels of all sizes, as several cruise ships make return calls to the island. The 2025-2026 cruise season marked a period of growth for the twin island nation.

Number of people onboard each cruise

The Norwegian Epic had the highest number of people onboard, with a total of 4484 passengers and 1571 crew members. Britannia followed in second place with a total of 3629 passengers and 1351 crew members.

The Celebrity Ascent also arrived with 3181 passengers and 1430 crew members. The Marella Discovery 2 had 1835 passengers and 743 crew members, while the Emerald Sakara had 100 passengers and 75 crew members.

Officials said that large turnouts highlight Antigua and Barbuda as one of the top Caribbean destinations for cruise vacations. Businesses such as tour guides and taxi operators to retailers and hotel owners also report a steady flow of guests.

Exploring the island

Passengers arriving on the island enjoyed water sports at Dickenson Bay, surfing at Half Moon Bay, and snorkeling in the clear water at Darkwood Beach. Other activities included swimming with stingrays at Stingray City, sailing on catamarans, diving at the reef at Cades, and hiking to the top of Goat Hill.

Some of the cruise passengers also visited the island’s historical and cultural sites. These included the UNESCO-listed Nelson’s Dockyard, Shirley Heights, Betty’s Hope plantation and the natural rock formation of Devil’s Bridge. The passengers also visited the public market and Heritage Quay for shopping and tried Caribbean cuisine and drinks at nearby eateries.