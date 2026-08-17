Trinidad: Two Men Killed During Police Raid in La Romaine; Firearms Recovered

Two men were killed during a pre-dawn police raid in La Romaine. One was identified as Nigel Mohammed, also known as “Poogie.”

Trinidad and Tobago: Two men were fatally shot by police during an early morning anti-crime operation at a residence in La Romaine on Sunday, August 16, 2026.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) said that the shooting took place at about 5:20am on Ashley Street. It was carried out by the members of the La Romaine Police Post, Home Invasion Team (HIT) and Southern Division Task Force.

“Between 4:00 am and 7:05 am today, Sunday 16th August, 2026, officers of the La Romain[e] Police Post, Home Invasion Team (HIT) and Southern Division Task Force conducted an exercise targeting firearm-related offences, robberies and home invasions within the San Fernando Police District,” read the official press release.

According to the police force, officers entered the house and confronted an armed man. Police said that the man was ordered several times to drop his weapon but he pointed it in their direction. The officers then fired their service weapons, wounding the armed man.

Police found another armed man inside one of the rooms in the house. He was also told to disarm himself but pointed the gun at the officers, who also fired shots in return.

Both men were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. One of the armed men has been identified as Nigel Mohammed, also known as “Poogie,” while the identity of the second man remains unknown.

Crime Scene Investigators recovered two firearms from the house. One is a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol that has 15 rounds of ammunition. The other is a revolver which has five rounds of .38 caliber ammunition.

The operation ran from about 4 am to 7:05 am and was coordinated by Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police, Francis; Senior Superintendent, Hospedales; and Acting Assistant Superintendent of Police, St Clair.

Investigations continue into the shooting incident involving police officers on Sunday.