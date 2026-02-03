Dominica to welcome 11 cruise ships in first week of February 2026

Eleven cruise ships are scheduled to visit Dominica from February 2–8, 2026, bringing thousands of visitors to ports in Roseau, Woodbridge Bay and Cabrits.

3rd of February 2026

Dominica: The Ministry of Tourism announced the cruise weekly schedule for the first week of February 2026. Dominica will welcome a total of eleven (11) cruises, which will dock at different ports, including Roseau Cruise Ship Berth, Woodbridge Bay Port, and Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth. These ships will arrive from February 2 to February 8, 2026. 

Large crowds are expected to visit the island each day, boosting the economy, tourism, and  local business on the island. They can explore the natural beaches of Mero Beach and Batibou Beach. Adventure lovers can visit the Boiling Lake and Waitukubuli National Trail. Passengers, who are interested in exploring culture, can also visit the Kalinago Territory and the capital city of Dominica, Roseau.

Cruise Schedule (February 2–8, 2026) 

February 3, 2026 

  • MV Costa Pacifica 

3,780 passengers 

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) 

Time: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM 

  • MV Viking Sea 

1,000 passengers 

Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB) 

Time: 7:30 AM – 6:00 PM 

  • SY Sea Cloud II 

300 passengers 

Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB) 

Time: 7:00 AM – 6:00 PM 

  • SY Sea Cloud Spirit 

94 passengers 

Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB) (ANCH)

Time: 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM 

February 4, 2026 

  • MV Majestic Princess 

3,560 passengers 

Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB) 

Time: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM 

  • MV Jewel of the Seas 

2,496 passengers 

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) 

Time: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM 

February 5, 2026 

  • MV Grand Princess 

2,600 passengers 

Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB) 

Time: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM 

  • MV Silver Spirit 

400 passengers 

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) 

Time: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM 

  • MV Le Ponant 

65 passengers 

Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB) 

Time: 12:00 PM – 10:00 PM 

February 7, 2026 

  • MV Marella Explorer 

2,253 passengers 

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) 

Time: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM 

February 8, 2026 

  • MV AIDPerla 

3,256 passengers 

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) 

Time: 8:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Ana Allen

