Dominica to welcome 11 cruise ships in first week of February 2026
Eleven cruise ships are scheduled to visit Dominica from February 2–8, 2026, bringing thousands of visitors to ports in Roseau, Woodbridge Bay and Cabrits.
3rd of February 2026
Dominica: The Ministry of Tourism announced the cruise weekly schedule for the first week of February 2026. Dominica will welcome a total of eleven (11) cruises, which will dock at different ports, including Roseau Cruise Ship Berth, Woodbridge Bay Port, and Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth. These ships will arrive from February 2 to February 8, 2026.
Large crowds are expected to visit the island each day, boosting the economy, tourism, and local business on the island. They can explore the natural beaches of Mero Beach and Batibou Beach. Adventure lovers can visit the Boiling Lake and Waitukubuli National Trail. Passengers, who are interested in exploring culture, can also visit the Kalinago Territory and the capital city of Dominica, Roseau.
Cruise Schedule (February 2–8, 2026)
February 3, 2026
- MV Costa Pacifica
3,780 passengers
Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)
Time: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM
- MV Viking Sea
1,000 passengers
Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)
Time: 7:30 AM – 6:00 PM
- SY Sea Cloud II
300 passengers
Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB)
Time: 7:00 AM – 6:00 PM
- SY Sea Cloud Spirit
94 passengers
Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB) (ANCH)
Time: 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM
February 4, 2026
- MV Majestic Princess
3,560 passengers
Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)
Time: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM
- MV Jewel of the Seas
2,496 passengers
Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)
Time: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM
February 5, 2026
- MV Grand Princess
2,600 passengers
Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)
Time: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM
- MV Silver Spirit
400 passengers
Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)
Time: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM
- MV Le Ponant
65 passengers
Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB)
Time: 12:00 PM – 10:00 PM
February 7, 2026
- MV Marella Explorer
2,253 passengers
Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)
Time: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
February 8, 2026
- MV AIDPerla
3,256 passengers
Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)
Time: 8:00 AM – 10:00 PM
Latest
- Dominica’s PM Skerrit attends World Governments Summit in Dubai
-
Dominica to welcome 11 cruise ships in first week of February 2026
-
Dominica launches EC$1 per acre agricultural land lease initiative to boost farming
-
Barbados Labour Party's 2026 Manifesto emphasizes development, social welfare and resilience
-
Police investigate two separate rape cases involving young women in Trinidad
Related Articles
16th of February 2024
27th of January 2024
13th of December 2022
1st of April 2022
18th of February 2021
8th of December 2020
11th of December 2025