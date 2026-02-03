Dominica to welcome 11 cruise ships in first week of February 2026

Eleven cruise ships are scheduled to visit Dominica from February 2–8, 2026, bringing thousands of visitors to ports in Roseau, Woodbridge Bay and Cabrits.

Dominica: The Ministry of Tourism announced the cruise weekly schedule for the first week of February 2026. Dominica will welcome a total of eleven (11) cruises, which will dock at different ports, including Roseau Cruise Ship Berth, Woodbridge Bay Port, and Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth. These ships will arrive from February 2 to February 8, 2026.

Large crowds are expected to visit the island each day, boosting the economy, tourism, and local business on the island. They can explore the natural beaches of Mero Beach and Batibou Beach. Adventure lovers can visit the Boiling Lake and Waitukubuli National Trail. Passengers, who are interested in exploring culture, can also visit the Kalinago Territory and the capital city of Dominica, Roseau.

Cruise Schedule (February 2–8, 2026)

February 3, 2026

MV Costa Pacifica

3,780 passengers

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

Time: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

MV Viking Sea

1,000 passengers

Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)

Time: 7:30 AM – 6:00 PM

SY Sea Cloud II

300 passengers

Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB)

Time: 7:00 AM – 6:00 PM

SY Sea Cloud Spirit

94 passengers

Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB) (ANCH)

Time: 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

February 4, 2026

MV Majestic Princess

3,560 passengers

Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)

Time: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

MV Jewel of the Seas

2,496 passengers

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

Time: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

February 5, 2026

MV Grand Princess

2,600 passengers

Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)

Time: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

MV Silver Spirit

400 passengers

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

Time: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

MV Le Ponant

65 passengers

Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB)

Time: 12:00 PM – 10:00 PM

February 7, 2026

MV Marella Explorer

2,253 passengers

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

Time: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

February 8, 2026

MV AIDPerla

3,256 passengers

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

Time: 8:00 AM – 10:00 PM