Three charged in MV Barima sinking case return to court in Guyana

Captain Kevin Price and two crew members remain on remand after prosecutors completed disclosure, with the next court hearing scheduled for September 14.

8th of September 2026

Guyana: Three men charged in connection with the sinking of the MV Barima appeared virtually before the Charity Magistrates' Court on Monday. The accused are 40-year-old captain Kevin Price, 42-year-old chief mate Rondell Dwayne Roberts, and 33-year-old goods superintendent Delon Granderson. 

According to the sources, the two men appeared before Magistrate Ravindra Mohabir on charges of several murders after receiving legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions Shalimar Ali-Hack, SC.

During Monday’s hearing, Senior Police Legal Advisor and attorney Mandel Moore told the court that the prosecution had completed full disclosure of the case to the defence. The defendant’s side requested seven days to review the evidence and decide whether statements would be filed on behalf of the accused.

Magistrate Mohabir granted the request and postponed the case to September 14. The defence is expected to inform the court  on its decision on the statement on that date. If it does, the statements must be filed within 45 days, with October 19 set as the deadline.

The court has also set November 16, 2026, as the date for paper committal hearings, which is a preliminary process in criminal proceedings.

These charges follow the MV Barima's sinking on July 18, when the vessel was sailing from Georgetown to Port Kaituma in the Barima-Waini district. The ship sank due to the impact of a huge wave, with 73 dead bodies recovered while 30 people still remain missing and unaccounted for in the accident.

There was an assumption that the number of people was higher than those stated on the manifest. According to Prime Minister Mark Phillips, there were 116 passengers and 17 crew members listed, but authorities estimate that there could have been up to 179 people on board.

All three accused will remain remanded in police custody as the case has been adjourned to September 14.

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Ana Allen

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