Dominica: Calibishie Water Supply Project nears completion

The project was launched by the Government of Dominica in collaboration with the Dominica Water and Sewerage Company Limited (DOWASCO) and supported by the Caribbean Development Bank.

Dominica: The island nation’s long awaited Calibishie Water Supply Project is now entering its final phase of completion, marking another milestone to improve the access to safe and reliable water for communities along Dominica’s northeast coast. Upon its completion, the project will greatly transform the lives of residents in Calibishie and surrounding villages who have dealt with limited and inconsistent water supply for years.

The project began under the Government of Dominica in association with the Dominica Water and Sewerage Company Limited (DOWASCO) and the Caribbean Development Bank. This project is part of the government’s broader plan to enhance infrastructure development, climate resilience and better public health.

For over 30 years, the people in Calibishie and in nearby places such as Savanne Paille and Bense-Kwekokoh have been affected by issues related to water supply. That long wait is now almost over as the project reaches completion.

According to officials, the supply network is at 95% completion, which includes over 3,700 feet of pipe laid and over 7,000 feet of main pipeline installed. This marks one of the most significant water infrastructure upgrades in the community’s history. The total cost of the Calibishie Water Supply Project is around EC$4.5 million, while the total national water supply programme is estimated at just a little over EC$30 million.

The project has reported early success in terms of local employment. Over 30 residents, including truck drivers, equipment operators, timekeepers and laborers, have been hired, with the youngest worker being just 18 years old, who is also enrolled in tertiary education.

In addition, DOMLEC is working on the improvement of power supply for the new pump station, which is also 95% complete. This development supports not only the water system, but at the same time presents opportunities for future growth of utilities in the area.

Key Infrastructure Works

Key works under the Calibishie Water Supply Project include, the building of new river intake structures, installation of over 7,000 feet of main pipelines, and the construction of a new pump station. The project also involves addition of water storage tanks and the introduction of a packaged water treatment plant to improve supply quality and reliability for residents.

Local authorities highlighted that the project will ensure that the community is equipped with better infrastructure, when faced with challenges like climate change, heavy rains, hurricanes, and drought.

Once the Calibishie Water Supply Project is fully operational, it will be a symbol of progress and resilience and of community betterment - an investment in the health and prosperity of the coming generations.