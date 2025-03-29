American rapper Sean Kingston and mother found guilty of $1 Million fraud, citizens blame fake rich status pressure

Both mother and son have been found guilty of five counts of fraud committed between 2023 and 2024.

An American singer and rapper, Sean Kingston and his mother, Janice Turner were found guilty of federal wire fraud in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Friday, 28th March, 2025. Janice was taken into custody while Sean was placed under house arrest with electronic monitoring. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of around 20 years in prison and will remain jailed until sentencing on 11th July, 2025.

As per reports, both mother and son have been found guilty of five counts of fraud committed between 2023 and 2024. They both were convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and multiple counts of wire fraud for defrauding businesses out of luxury item.

Prosecutors revealed that the duo, orchestrated an elaborate scheme to acquire over $1 million in luxury goods, including jewellery worth $480,000 and a Cadillac Escalade valued at $159,701.49, using fake wire transfers between April 2023 and March 2024.

During the trial, evidence in the form of text message was also shown, where Kingston instructed his mother to forge a receipt. He noted, “I told you to make [a] fake receipt so it [looks] like the transfer will be there in a couple [of] days.” After the verdict was announced, Kingston got emotional, worrying about her mother. He requested the authorities to protect his mother, who was taken into federal custody.

Common Issues among celebrities: Citizens reacted

Following the incident, the citizens reacted to the incident and noted that such issues are common among celebrities. They added that the pressure to maintain a lavish lifestyle, even when they lack the financial means, makes them do such kind of frauds. They added that many stars feel compelled to appear wealthy, often resorting to loans, scams, or financial deception to sustain their image.

An individual wrote, “White collar crime is more harmful than violent crime at the end of the day so it fits the bill but damn never thought it be this dude and his mom pulling this kind if shit.”

“Alot of celebs that fall off end up broke. They get ripped off by labels and even end up in alot of debt. Kingston was in millions of dollars in debt for a watch and nay have other debt. He may have gotten desperate. Most of the times these celebs don’t even be rich. They just have to put on like they are. The record labels be owning them and can drop them at any time. they mess alot of people over,” wrote another user.