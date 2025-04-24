St Kitts and Nevis: King Astro crowned Calypso Champion at CUEA 2025 in Dominica

The Calypso Maestro was crowned undisputed winner of the 2025 CUEA Calypso Competition during Friday’s Closing and Award Ceremony at the InterContinental Hotel.

Oscar Browne also famously known as King Astro Browne became the winner of 25 CUEA Cultural Evening Calypso Competition, held in Dominica. King Astro was the lone consultant for St. Kitts and Nevis, proving once again, why he is considered as a living legend in the world of calypso.

Notably, the calypso maestro was announced as the undisputed winner of the 2025 Caribbean Utilities Employees Association (CUEA) Calypso Competition at Friday evening’s during the final Closing and Award Ceremony, held at the InterContinental Hotel.

With this remarkable victory, the artist has added yet another coveted title to his decorated career, enhancing his reputation as one of the most celebrated calypsonians in St Kitts and Nevis. King Astro continues to tower above the competition, carving his name deeper into the calypso history of the Caribbean region.

His lyrics, unmatched stage presence and unwavering passion for the art form has set the bar sky-high, reinforcing its position as a calypso king. Following his remarkable victory, the netizens poured congratulatory messages and called him the shining star of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“We salute you, King Astro, kudos to you, our shining star! an extra-large congratulations to you. We are extremely proud of you and your accomplishments. Stay blessed,” wrote a user. Another individual noted, “congratulations king astro honestly my presence was at the show and he bang them really bad.” One user said, “Well cuz you did it again another to the collection congratulations my bests cous.”

Caribbean Utilities Employees Association (CUEA) Cultural Evening

The CUEA Easter Festival is a huge initiative, whose main mission to foster collaboration, provide educational opportunities and support the development of the members. Through networking, training and advocacy, the CUEA aims to strengthen the industry and empower their workforce. This initiative also provides the participants an opportunity to socialize and learn about the different cultures of participating countries.