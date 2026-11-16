St. Kitts welcomes 5,852 cruise passengers as Norwegian Bliss and Coral Princess dock at Port Zante

The two vessels arrived during Caribbean voyages from New York and Florida, bringing visitors to local attractions and businesses across the island's tourism sector.

16th of November 2026

St. Kitts and Nevis: Port Zante welcomed more than 5,800 cruise passengers on Saturday, November 14, 2026. They arrived on board two large cruise ships that docked at the island during their Caribbean voyages.

Cruise liners Norwegian Bliss and Coral Princess arrived in St. Kitts, with many tourists spending their day exploring local attractions and supporting businesses across the tourism sector.

Norwegian Bliss arrived with 3,983 passengers. The ship made the stop during its eight-night round trip which started from New York. Some of its stops included the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, St. Kitts, Tortola, St. Maarten, and St. Thomas. It will return to New York on November 21, 2026.

Coral Princess brought another 1,869 visitors to the island. The vessel was operating a 10-night round trip from Florida, with previous stops in Antigua, St. Maarten, and Dominica. It was scheduled to visit St. Thomas on Sunday before returning to Florida on November 18, 2026.

The combined arrival of 5,852 passengers created business opportunities for people working in St. Kitts’ tourism industry.

Some visitors spent time at Port Zante, where they looked at locally made crafts, souvenirs, perfumes, and jewellery. Others joined organized excursions and explored the island through taxi tours and hiking trails.

The St. Kitts Scenic Railway was also among the options available to visitors looking to experience the island. It provides tourists an opportunity to enjoy the scenery of the island including historic sugar plantation sites on a narrow gauge railway line that was once used for the transportation of sugar cane.

The arrivals provided business for taxi operators, tour guides, vendors, restaurants, and other service providers who depend on cruise tourism.

The recent arrivals have made this an even busier week for the island’s cruise industry, with Port Zante continuing to play an important arrival point for tourists arriving in St. Kitts.

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Nia Roberts

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