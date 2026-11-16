From the 115-mile Waitukubuli National Trail to whale-watching excursions, the island offers visitors a range of outdoor activities and nature-based experiences.

Dominica: Travel magazine Travel + Leisure has named Dominica its top Caribbean destination for solo travelers. This highlighted the Nature Island’s attractions and outdoor experiences.

The recognition came in an article written by Carley Rojas Avila, who has visited more than 25 Caribbean countries and territories. She described Dominica as an appealing choice for tourists seeking adventure and relaxation.

Dominica offers various activities, including hiking in the rainforest, swimming under waterfalls, scuba diving, and whale watching. Its volcanic landscape and natural environment distinguishes it from other Caribbean islands.

Dominica has also been recognized in the Travel + Leisure 2026 World’s Best Awards as the Caribbean’s best island. It was nominated by the readers of the publication.

One of the island’s major attractions is the Waitukubuli National Trail, which stretches 115 miles from Scotts Head in the south to Cabrits National Park in the north. The route is divided into 14 sections, providing visitors options between shorter hikes or the full trail.

Some other popular experiences include visiting Boiling Lake in Morne Trois Pitons National Park, swimming at Emerald Pool, and exploring the twin waterfalls at Trafalgar Falls. Tourists can also experience river tubing through narrow canyons and kayaking along the Caribbean coastline.

The island is also famous for its dive spots that offer tourists an opportunity to see sperm whales in their natural habitat.

General Manager of Fort Young Hotel & Dive Resort, Ronson Dalrymple, told the public that tourists can plan different experiences throughout the day, including rainforest walks and waterfall visits to offshore excursions.

Avila also mentioned the marine sanctuary of Dominica in the article. It stated how the guidelines help in preserving the lives of whales and other marine lives.

The new feature also promotes the international appeal of the island as a tourist destination based on eco-tourism. With its blend of hiking, marine adventure, and natural scenery, it continues to attract travelers who seek more than traditional beach vacations in the Caribbean.