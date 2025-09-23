World Creole Music Festival to bring culture and entertainment to Dominica
The festival, running from September 26 to November 4, 2025, showcases Dominica’s cultural diversity while offering both locals and tourists a chance to celebrate together.
23rd of September 2025
Dominica: The World Creole Music Festival in Dominica is one of the most important cultural events of the year. It includes the main stage performances, along with the Fringe Events that bring to life energy, music, and tradition in communities all over the island.
Running from September 26 to November 4, 2025, these events highlight the diversity of Dominica’s culture and at the same time give the local and tourist populations a chance to celebrate together.
The Fringe Events start with the Titwi Festival, followed by activities such as NDFD Creole in the Streets and Creole in the North. These events will bring traditional flavors and sounds into everyday life and will include food, music and craft, making them popular among families and communities.
Music enthusiasts will also have many options to enjoy their days. Bwe Dominik will present a night of energetic performances, with Rise N Whine presenting young talents a chance to kick start the day with music and dance. Ti-Vilaj Kwéyòl Tout Biten Domnik, which is a village style Creole experience, will run from noon until evening.
The celebrations will continue with Nova Experience at Bouyon Fête, and the fancy White Sunset party. Also on Independence Day, the island will come alive with Independence Gopwell and at night, Reggae on the Boardwalk will take place.
World Creole Music Festival 2025 - Fringe Events Schedule
- September 26–28 | 2 PM – Titwi Festival
- October 17 – NDFD Creole in the Streets
- October 17–18 – Creole in the North
- October 18 | 3 PM–10 PM – Bwe Dominik
- October 19 | 3 AM–11 AM – Rise N Whine
- October 20–23 | 12 PM–8 PM – Ti-Vilaj Kwéyòl Tout Biten Domnik
- October 21 | 5 PM – Nova Experience Bouyon Fete
- October 22 | 5 PM–2 AM – White Sunset
- October 23 | 1 PM – Independence Gopwell
- October 23 | 9 PM – Reggae on the Boardwalk (Independence)
- October 24 | 6 AM–12 PM – Prime Breakfast
- October 25 | 12 PM–7 PM – Prime
- October 26 | 5 AM – Three Monkeys – Kwéyòl Bord La Mer
- October 31 | 6 PM–9 PM – Flag Fête – Boat Cruise
- November 1 | 12 PM – Wato Dominik
- November 2 | 12 PM – Creole in the East – Rosalie Twin River
- November 4 | 6 PM–10 PM – Community Day of Service Street Jump Up
Latest
- Dominica: Sixteen families in Roseau South receive new modern, hurricane-resilient homes
-
Dominica’s President Sylvanie Burton highlights small island challenges at UNGA 80
-
Jamaica: 20th Police shooting in September sparks concern as INDECOM probes fatal incident in St Andrew
-
Dominica ranks among top 40 safest countries in the World in Global Safety Index 2025
-
PM Terrance Drew highlights Caribbean challenges at UNGA80 and OECS Credit Union Summit
Related Articles
27th of October 2021
3rd of July 2021
30th of April 2021
2nd of March 2021
20th of January 2021