World Creole Music Festival to bring culture and entertainment to Dominica

The festival, running from September 26 to November 4, 2025, showcases Dominica’s cultural diversity while offering both locals and tourists a chance to celebrate together.

Dominica: The World Creole Music Festival in Dominica is one of the most important cultural events of the year. It includes the main stage performances, along with the Fringe Events that bring to life energy, music, and tradition in communities all over the island.

The Fringe Events start with the Titwi Festival, followed by activities such as NDFD Creole in the Streets and Creole in the North. These events will bring traditional flavors and sounds into everyday life and will include food, music and craft, making them popular among families and communities.

Music enthusiasts will also have many options to enjoy their days. Bwe Dominik will present a night of energetic performances, with Rise N Whine presenting young talents a chance to kick start the day with music and dance. Ti-Vilaj Kwéyòl Tout Biten Domnik, which is a village style Creole experience, will run from noon until evening.

The celebrations will continue with Nova Experience at Bouyon Fête, and the fancy White Sunset party. Also on Independence Day, the island will come alive with Independence Gopwell and at night, Reggae on the Boardwalk will take place.

World Creole Music Festival 2025 - Fringe Events Schedule