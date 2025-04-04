Sherfane Rutherford’s winning six powers Gujarat Titans to 8-Wicket Victory against RCB

Sherfane Rutherford who is representing Gujarat Titans at the 2025 edition of India’s Premier League came in to bat as the impacted player and truly proved his worth.

Guyanese Cricketer Sherfane Rutherford smashed a winning six, helping his team, Gujarat Titans in defeating the then Table-Toppers, Royal Challengers Bangalore. His remarkable performance showcased not only his explosive batting but also an impressive composure, which played a massive role in Gujarat Titan’s 8-wicket victory.

Sherfane Rutherford who is representing Gujarat Titans at the 2025 edition of India’s Premier League came in to bat as the impacted player and truly proved his worth. He scored an explosive 30 runs in just 18 deliveries, joining Jos Butler in a six fest to help the Gujarat Titans defeat the RCB.

Notably, the match began with Gujarat Titans winning the toss and deciding to bowl first. After being sent in to bat at the Chinnaswamy Stadium posted a total of 169 runs for eight from their 20 overs. They were led by Liam Livingstone who topscored with 54 runs from 40 balls, while Jitesh Sharma contributed 33 from 21 balls and Tim David scored electrifying 32 runs from 18 balls.

The Titans turned out to be really good with their bowling as Mohammed Siraj claimed three crucial wickets by giving away only 19 runs. Sai Kishore and Arshad Khan also became the wicket-takers, claiming 2 and 1 wicket respectively.

When Gujarat Titans came to bat, the Captain Shubman Gill became the early target of Bhuvneshwar Kumar as he caught out by Livingstone in just 14 runs off 14 deliveries. Sai Sudarshan and Jos Butler formed a solid partnership, which almost took the Titans to the target. The cameo performance by Rutherford helped Gujarat Titans in chasing the target in just 17.5 overs. This victory has not only positioned Gujarat Titans in better spot on the points table but has also improved their net run rate.

With this victory, Gujarat Titans has jumped to 4th position, while RCB has fallen to the third spot. This also marks RCB’s first defeat in the season. It also highlights certain areas of improvements for both the teams as RCB will be aiming for their inaugural and Titans for their 2nd title at the IPL 2025.