Sherfane Rutherford breaks silence on controversial CPL 2024 exit, blames Patriots Owner

Sherfane Rutherford broke silence on his exit from Caribbean Premier League 2024 and criticized St Kitts and Nevis Patriots' owner for the suspension.

After the announcement of the dates for the 2025 edition of Caribbean Premier League, the team owner of St Kitts and Nevis Patriots is swirling around the controversies following the accusations made by the West Indies player, Sherfane Rutherford regarding his mid-way suspension from CPL 2024.

Rutherford broke silence on his exit from CPL 2024 and harshly criticized his team owner for the suspension. On the sidelines of the ongoing IL T20, the all-rounder shed light on the incident and said that the team owners should not interrupt players, if they do not have any knowledge or information about how to play the game.

What actually happened between Sherfane Rutherford and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ owner

Windies player Sherfane Rutherford withdrew from the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2024, citing personal reasons. The news of his exit came midway through the Patriots' last home game of the edition against the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. The player had played just four games for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in CPL 2024, scoring 35 runs at a strike rate of 194.44.

After several months of CPL 2024, the player finally addressed his exit and blamed the owner of St Kitts and Nevis Patriots for it. He explained the entire incident and how it all started. The player mentioned about his last game of CPL 2024 against Barbados Royals, where he was sacked for a duck. The game witnessed Patriots loss the match by 2 wickets, with the Royals being able to chase the target in just 19.5 overs.

Rutherford shared that after the game, he received a message from the team owner blaming him for the team’s loss. The player expressed his disappointment with the timings of the message and therefore, he immediately conveyed his message to the owner.

“After a game against Barbados (that) we lost, the owner texted me about making the team lose. He said, ‘I made them lose the game.’ I responded in some way. That’s not a good time to send a message to a player.”

Sherfane Rutherford said that they are professionals and they definitely have feelings. “So obviously when things aren’t going well for you, you just want to reflect. So when he texted me at the wrong time, I texted him back. That’s where they decided for me to leave.”

Sherfane Rutherford looks forward to new adventures in 2025 edition

Sherfane Rutherford said that he is looking forward to new adventures in the 2025 edition of Caribbean Premier League. “I don't know which franchise I will go back to, but I'm looking forward to a new adventure.”

Also, the dates have been announced for the biggest party in sport in Caribbean, i.e. Caribbean Premier League. The 2025 edition will take place between 14th August and 21st September, 2025. The Cricket West Indies has once again come in collaboration with Caribbean Premier League, ensuring no clash with West Indies International matches.