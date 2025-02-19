Cadyn Farrell and Dejah Lucas: Antigua’s success at Miss Caribbean US 2025 Pageant

The 17-year-old Cadyn Farrell captivated the judges and audience to win the crown of Miss Caribbean US 2025 Teen 2025 title. The pageant held at the United Majestic Chamber in Philadelphia on Sunday, 16th February, 2025 saw around 10 females from across the Caribbean, showcasing their skills, beauty and spreading their charm to win the prestigious title and crown of Miss Caribbean US Teen.

Farrell competed alongside representatives from various nations including, Barbados, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago. She was followed by Chyanne Metelus of Trinidad and Tobago who finished as the first runner-up in the teen category.

Cadyn Farrell

Cadyn Farrell is a 17-year-old American whose roots extended to both Antigua and St. Kitts and Nevis. She emphasised on the pageant and called it more than just a competition. She added that by participating in the competition, she wanted to celebrate and showcase her cultural background on an international level.

She shared her connection with Antigua and Barbuda and added that her grandfather had the first bakery at Ottos. However, her mother and her siblings were migrated to the US where she was born. Farrell shared her love for Antigua and Barbuda’s vibrant culture, carnival and encouraged everyone to embrace their culture.

Antigua and Barbuda secured second position in Miss Caribbean US 2025

The success continued as 24-year-old Dejah Lucas became the first runner-up in the in the adult category. She came behind the winner Jacqueline Means of Puerto Rico. She competed against five contestants and claimed the second position in the Miss Caribbean US 2025. She competed across various categories including cultural presentation and evening wear, showcasing her beauty, charm, elegance, talent on an international platform.

Dejah Lucas

Dejah Lucas, who was born to Antiguan parents shed light on her participation at the pageant. She emphasised on her memory with her great-grandfather, Robert Zachariah Thomas Paige, who was one of Antigua’s first land surveyors.

She shared that it was her great grandfather’s wish to walk in hand with her down the streets of St John’s. Unfortunately, that moment never happened. She added that her participation at the pageant is her way to honour her great grandfather’s memory and represent an island that they both loved so much

Miss Caribbean U.S. Pageant

Miss Caribbean U.S. Pageant Inc is a non-profit organization which is dedicated to providing empowering opportunities for young women of Caribbean islands. It was established with a vision to provide a platform for the Caribbean women to showcase their beauty, talent, and culture.

The organizers congratulated both Jacqueline Means and Cadyn Farrell on winning Miss Caribbean US and Miss Caribbean US Teen. They highlighted their commitment to continuing to promoting the rich cultural heritage of the Caribbean. They said that they are committed to providing opportunities for young women to develop their confidence, leadership skills, and growth.