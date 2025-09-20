Jamaica: CPFSA removes children from TikTok influencer June 'Rosalee' Dixon after disturbing livestream comments

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) has removed the children of TikTok influencer June 'Rosalee' Dixon following alarming comments made during a viral livestream.

The agency said that it acted to protect the children after Rosalee made disturbing comments during the livestream. In the video, she talked of setting fire to her home and of hurting her children and spouse.

According to the CPFSA, several reports of alleged abuse have been received concerning Rosalee’s children. Investigators said that they tried many times to get in touch with her for a check-up, but she was uncooperative.

Lauretta Adams Thomas, the CEO of CPFSA, reported that the agency has to act fast in the best interest of the children. She explained that under the Child Care and Protection Act, the agency or the police may remove children who are at risk. Parents are then made aware and within 48 hours the case must go to court.

The CEO further added that the court first grants an interim order for 30 days. During this period, investigations go on and the children live with relatives or in state care. At the end of the 30 days period, the court determines if the children can go back to their parents or stay in care. In Rosalee's case, the court date was set for September 19, 2025.

Adams Thomas spoke out against the false information circulating online. She said that CPFSA did not release any document or press release about the case. She asked the public to not share such posts, especially those exposing names of the officers.

The CEO then reminded the people that posting details about CPFSA staff and police officers, can put them in danger and is a violation of the Cyber Crimes Act.

She also warned against sharing videos or pictures of children being abused, which can cause that child more trauma. Instead, the suspected abuser should be reported directly to the agency through their 24/7 hotline or WhatsApp line.