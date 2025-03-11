PAYS Dominica Yachting Festival to return, celebrating two decades of Yachting excellence in Dominica

The tourism authority shared the schedule of events for the 2025 edition of the PAYS Dominica Yachting Festival, promising cultural showcases, adventurous activities and opportunities to highlight Dominica as a premier yachting destination.

Dominica is all set to mark the official return of the PAYS Dominica Yachting Festival, a celebration of the growing yachting sector. Scheduled to take place from 22nd to 30th March, 2025, under the theme, “celebrating 20 years of exceptional service to the yachting community,” will bring yacht lovers from all over the world.

The event is also known for showcasing Dominica’s maritime culture, adventure tourism, and while strengthening connections with the international yachting community. The 3rd edition of the PAYS Dominica Yachting Festival will feature a diverse program of activities, including historical and cultural tours, sailing competitions, nature excursions, community service projects, and social gatherings.

Shedding light on the annual week of festivities, the authorities of the PAYS Dominica Yachting Festival noted that they are looking forward to introducing their beautiful island through tours, beach activities, entertainment, community service, and local culinary art!

“Our yachties are in for a week of adventure, culture, and unforgettable experiences in the Nature Island,” said Dominica Ministry of Tourism.

Complete Schedule of PAYS Dominica Yachting Festival 2025

Saturday, 22nd March 2025

· Registration of yachts all – PAYS Office (8:00 am)

· Welcome Reception – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (7:00 pm)

Sunday, 23rd March 2025

· Lion Fish Hunt Experience with Island Dive Operations (9:00 am)

· Cabrits National Park/ Fort Shirley Historical Tour with Dr Lennox Honychurch (9:00 am)

· Ken Gussie’s Cultural Tour of Portsmouth (9:00 am)

· Indian River Row Boat Tour (3:00 pm)

· PAYS Sunday Night Barbecue (7:00 pm)

Monday, 24th March 2025

· Kalinago Territory Day Tour Experience (8:00 am)

· Skipper’s Briefing for the Fun Race at PAYS Events (6:00 pm)

Tuesday, 25th March 2025

· Fun Race from Portsmouth to Mero (9:00 am)

· Mero Beach Community Experience: Cultural Spectacle and Barbecue Night (1:00 pm)

Wednesday, 26th March 2025

· Fun Race from Mero to Portsmouth (9:00 am)

· PAYS Wednesday Night Barbecue with rum punch and DJ Music, Prize Giving Ceremony for Yacht Race (7:00 pm)

Thursday, 27th March 2025

· Nature Island Water Day Tour Experience (8:00 am)

· Lion Fish Dinner, Movie Nights - PAYS Events Building by Island Dive Operations (7:00 pm)

Friday, 28th March 2025

· Community Service Day Projects (8:00 am)

Saturday, 29th March 2025

· Appreciation Dinner, Awards and Entertainment Night – InterContinental Dominica Cabrits Resort and Spa, an IHG Hotel (7:00 pm)

Sunday, 30th March 2025

· Sunday Church Services (8:00 am)

· Beach Day (1:00 pm)

· PAYS Sunday Night Barbecue (7:00 pm)