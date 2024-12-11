3rd annual PAYS Dominica Yachting Festival to return with thrilling events

11th of December 2024

A weeklong adventure filled with thrilling tours, lively beach parties, casual sailboat racing is returning to Dominica with 3rd annual PAYS Dominica Yachting Festival.

The Dominica Ministry of Tourism has unveiled the dates for the celebration of the festival which is scheduled to take place from 22nd March to 30th March, 2025.

Ministry of Tourism on 3rd Annual PAYS Dominica Yachting Festival

Emphasising on the 3rd annual PAYS Dominica Yachting Festival, the Ministry of Tourism aims to display their appreciation to the yachting community and showcasing the best of the country to all the yachters.

The tourism ministry expressed their desire to introduce Dominica to yachters from all over the world through their tours, beach activities, entertainment, community service and local culinary arts.

“Whether you’re seeking stunning landscapes, vibrant culture, or simply the ultimate sailing experience, Dominica offers a yachting experience like no other,” noted Ministry of Tourism of Dominica.

Shedding light on the events of the Yachting Festival, the tourism authority asserted that it has been designed with a vision to enrich every participant and travellers experience in Dominica.

They have assured that all these events will connect yachters with the authentic and vibrant soul of the Nature Isle.

Calendar of events for 3rd annual Pays Dominica Yachting Festival

Saturday, 22nd March 2025

  • Registration of yachts all day (8:00 am)
  • Welcome Reception and Oldie Goldie Dance (7:00 pm)

Sunday, 23rd March 2025

  • Cabrits National Park/ Fort Shirley Historical Tour with Dr Lennox Honychurch (9:00 am)
  • Ken Gussie’s Cultural Tour of Portsmouth (9:00 am)
  • Indian River Row Boat Tour with drinks and local snack (3:00 pm)
  • Sunday Night Barbecue with rum punch and DJ Music (7:00 pm)

Monday, 24th March 2025

  • Kalinago Heritage Experience Day Tour (8:00 am)
  • Skipper’s Briefing for the Yacht Race (6:00 pm)

Tuesday, 25th March 2025

  • Yacht Race from Portsmouth to Mero (9:00 am)
  • Mero Beach Community Experience: Cultural Spectacle and Barbecue Night (12:00 pm)

Wednesday, 26th March 2025

  • Yacht Race from Mero to Portsmouth (9:00 am)
  • Wednesday Night Barbecue with rum punch and DJ Music, Prize Giving Ceremony for Yacht Race

Thursday, 27th March 2025

  • Nature Island Water World Experience Day Tour (8:00 am)
  • Lion Fish Dinner with rum punch, DJ Music and Movie (7:00 pm)

Friday, 28th March 2025

  • Community Service Day Projects (8:00 am)
  • Appreciation Dinner, Awards and Entertainment Night (7:00 pm)

Saturday, 29th March 2025

  • Beach Day/Sports Activities (1:00 pm)
  • Band Splash/Caribbean Flavours Night with Cash Bar and Food (7:00 pm)

Sunday, 30th March 2025

  • Church Services (8:00 am)
  • Sunday Night Barbecue with rum punch and DJ Music


