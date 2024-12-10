Dominica dominates Hewanorra National Honey Show in Saint Lucia

Dominica dominated at the Hewanorra National Honey Show held in Saint Lucia, claiming the highest number of awards ever by any country, 16.

These awards claimed by Dominica shed light on the growing reputation of the country for its high-quality bee products with Dominica’s participants excelled in several categories.

The Hewanorra National Honey Show

The Hewanorra National Honey Show 2024 was conducted after the 12th Caribbean Beekeepers Congress. This four-day event brought beekeepers from across the Caribbean region to come together, network, exchange knowledge and best practices.

The Hewanorra National Honey Show is a huge platform for learning but also a competition where Caribbean nations compete for top honours in several categories. The main aim of the Hewanorra National Honey Show is to support the development of local honey sector by providing a forum which will raise standard of honey.

The nations that participated in the event includes, Antigua, Barbuda, St. Lucia, Dominica, Trinidad, Tobago, Guyana, Anguilla, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbados, Montserrat, Grenada, Jamaica, British Virgin Islands, and St. Vincent & the Grenadines.

All the nations showcased their finest performances with honey, beeswax and other value-added products, displaying their diverse talent and expertise.

Awards claimed by Dominica at Hewanorra National Honey Show

Dominica bagged 5 first prizes, 4 second prizes and 6 bronze medals. The awards claimed by Dominica includes,

First Prize

  • Nathaniel Lovell: Medium Amber Extracted Honey
  • Nathaniel Lovell: Best Honey in CARICOM
  • Nathaniel Lovell: Mead
  • Nathaniel Lovell: Best in Show OECS
  • Carol Sorhaindo: Art (Adult)

Second Prize

  • Vernella Orlé: Photography
  • Terri Henry-Lovell: Best Commercial Product (Value Added Product)
  • Terri Henry-Lovell: Beeswax Candles
  • Alan Napier: Inclusions with Chocolate

Third Prize

  • Terri Henry-Lovell: Photography
  • Nathaniel Lovell: Light Amber Extracted Honey
  • Nathaniel Lovell: Dark Amber Extracted Honey
  • Nathaniel Lovell: Beeswax Block
  • Alan Napier: Chocolate Bar (Dark)
  • Alan Napier: Chocolate Bar (Milk)

Along with that, Nathaniel Lovell also won the coveted UK National Honey Show Blue Ribbon Award for the best exhibit in the entire show.

Ana Allen

