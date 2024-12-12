Dominica to host month-long Roseau Christmas Village celebration, calendar unveiled
Dominica is all set to host month-long celebration of Roseau Christmas Village under the theme, “Peace, Love and Joy”. The Minister of Housing, Land & Urban Development of Dominica, Melissa Poponne Skerrit shared a comprehensive schedule of the celebration of Roseau Christmas Village. The celebration will be conducted from 13th to 31st December, 2024, with […]
12th of December 2024
Dominica is all set to host month-long celebration of Roseau Christmas Village under the theme, “Peace, Love and Joy”.
The Minister of Housing, Land & Urban Development of Dominica, Melissa Poponne Skerrit shared a comprehensive schedule of the celebration of Roseau Christmas Village.
The celebration will be conducted from 13th to 31st December, 2024, with the timings 6 PM – 11 PM from Monday to Thursday and 6 PM to 12 AM from Friday to Sunday.
The Roseau Christmas Village is a huge celebration of festive season which gives a significant platform to the local entrepreneurs to showcase, market, and promote their locally produced goods.
The Christmas Village celebration embodies the essence of vibrant culture and creativity of Dominica. It is a family-friendly celebration which ensures to offer plethora of experiences to all their attendees, including live music, fun, games and much more.
Minister Melissa Skerrit has extended invitation to everyone and asked them to be a part of “the wonderful time of year again”.
“Bring your friends, family and little ones. Roseau Christmas Village is coming soon,” she added.
While unveiling the official calendar, Minister Melissa Skerrit that all these events to be hosted by them is a testament to their commitment towards bringing people of all ages together, fostering unity and brotherhood among them.
Roseau Christmas Village calendar for 2024
- Friday, 13th December, 2024: Opening of 6th annual Christmas Village
- Saturday, 14th December, 2024: Santa Experience
- Sunday, 15th December: Gospel Concert
- Monday, 16th December: Holiday Games Night
- Tuesday, 17th December 17: Christmas Netflix & Munch
- Wednesday, 18th December: Christmas Sweater Evening
- Thursday, 19th December: Holiday Karokee
- Friday, 20th December: Annual Roseau Christmas District Parade
- Saturday, 21st December: Peace on Earth Talent Show and Kiddies Extravaganza
- Sunday, 22nd December: Dominica Government Band Music Lovers Concert
- Monday, 23rd December: Pre Christmas-Eve Specials
- Tuesday, 24th December: Shopping Day
- Wednesday, 25th December: Christmas Day
- Thursday, 26th December: Boxing Day
- Friday, 27th December: Live Band Melodies
- Sunday, 29th December: Gospel Concert Finale
- Monday, 30th December: Vendors Clearance Sale
- Tuesday, 31st December: New Years Eve
Minister Melissa Skerrit has also encouraged citizens to secure their spot by registering their booth to be a part of the ultimate celebration of Roseau Christmas Village. Shedding light on these booths, she added that it will consist of several handmade crafts, aiming to promote and foster local talents and creativity.
Latest
- Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit visits new Dominica Grammar School site
-
West Indies Cricket Team arrives in Pakistan after 18-year wait for historic 2-match test series
-
Donald Trump proposes merging U.S. with Canada after Justin Trudeau resigns as Prime Minister
-
Prime Minister’s New Year’s Grand Gala celebrates St Kitts and Nevis' past achievements and vision for 2025
-
Dominica to host 12,000 cruise visitors this week
Related Articles
6th of December 2024
16th of December 2024
11th of December 2024
10th of December 2024
2nd of December 2024
7th of December 2024
7th of December 2024