Dominica to host month-long Roseau Christmas Village celebration, calendar unveiled

Dominica is all set to host month-long celebration of Roseau Christmas Village under the theme, “Peace, Love and Joy”.

The Minister of Housing, Land & Urban Development of Dominica, Melissa Poponne Skerrit shared a comprehensive schedule of the celebration of Roseau Christmas Village.

The celebration will be conducted from 13th to 31st December, 2024, with the timings 6 PM – 11 PM from Monday to Thursday and 6 PM to 12 AM from Friday to Sunday.

The Roseau Christmas Village is a huge celebration of festive season which gives a significant platform to the local entrepreneurs to showcase, market, and promote their locally produced goods.

The Christmas Village celebration embodies the essence of vibrant culture and creativity of Dominica. It is a family-friendly celebration which ensures to offer plethora of experiences to all their attendees, including live music, fun, games and much more.

Minister Melissa Skerrit has extended invitation to everyone and asked them to be a part of “the wonderful time of year again”.

“Bring your friends, family and little ones. Roseau Christmas Village is coming soon,” she added.

While unveiling the official calendar, Minister Melissa Skerrit that all these events to be hosted by them is a testament to their commitment towards bringing people of all ages together, fostering unity and brotherhood among them.

Roseau Christmas Village calendar for 2024

Friday, 13th December, 2024: Opening of 6th annual Christmas Village

Saturday, 14th December, 2024: Santa Experience

Sunday, 15th December: Gospel Concert

Monday, 16th December: Holiday Games Night

Tuesday, 17th December 17: Christmas Netflix & Munch

Wednesday, 18th December: Christmas Sweater Evening

Thursday, 19th December: Holiday Karokee

Friday, 20th December: Annual Roseau Christmas District Parade

Saturday, 21st December: Peace on Earth Talent Show and Kiddies Extravaganza

Sunday, 22nd December: Dominica Government Band Music Lovers Concert

Monday, 23rd December: Pre Christmas-Eve Specials

Tuesday, 24th December: Shopping Day

Wednesday, 25th December: Christmas Day

Thursday, 26th December: Boxing Day

Friday, 27th December: Live Band Melodies

Sunday, 29th December: Gospel Concert Finale

Monday, 30th December: Vendors Clearance Sale

Tuesday, 31st December: New Years Eve

Minister Melissa Skerrit has also encouraged citizens to secure their spot by registering their booth to be a part of the ultimate celebration of Roseau Christmas Village. Shedding light on these booths, she added that it will consist of several handmade crafts, aiming to promote and foster local talents and creativity.