Captain and Crew Charged with Murder in Guyana's MV Barima Ferry Tragedy

Guyana: The captain and two crew members of the MV Barima ferry have been charged with the murder of several passengers and crew members, police said on Tuesday, July 28.



Captain Kevin Price, 40, chief mate Rondell Dwayne Roberts, 42, and cargo superintendent Delon Granderson, 33, appeared in court on Tuesday, July 28.



The accused appeared before the Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court, where the charge was read to them.



They were not required to enter pleas. No attorneys were present for them. The three of them were remanded to prison and the case was adjourned to August 3.



Public Works Minister Juan Edghill had said that the captain and a crew member also tested positive for marijuana hours after the vessel sank in the Atlantic Ocean off the Essequibo Coast on July 18.



Prime Minister Mark Phillips told the Parliament that out of the 77 rescued passengers one of the passengers recently died.



During the speech of the Prime Minister, the opposition lawmakers pounded the desks and called for the resignation of the Public Works Minister Juan Edghill and Junior Minister Indar Persaud, while holding them responsible for the disaster.



President Irfaan Ali has announced an independent international Commission of Inquiry, with five members comprising international legal and marine experts.



The commission will investigate the sinking of the 87-year-old MV Barima ferry, including all the discrepancies in the passenger manifest, allegations regarding serious operational failures and that the members of the crew tested positive for marijuana.



PM Phillips has said that it’s likely that the vessel, which lies about 50 feet underwater, will remain there and would not be salvaged.



The government also said that the ferry was still in operation because work is ongoing in order to build a pier at Port Kaituma to accommodate a new US$12.7 million vessel, which was acquired from India in recent months to replace the MV Barima.



As per the latest updates, 73 bodies have been recovered, while 30 people still remain missing and 76 people were rescued. According to authorities 179 people were aboard the vessel when it capsized during its voyage from Georgetown to Port Kaituma.