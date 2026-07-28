Guyana Health Minister Urges Families to Identify Five Unclaimed MV Barima Victims

Five bodies recovered from the MV Barima tragedy remain unidentified. Guyana's Ministry of Health is urging families of those still missing to visit the Suddie Mortuary and assist with the identification process.

28th of July 2026

Guyana: The Minister of Health has urged families and relatives of missing people after the MV Barima tragedy to visit the Suddie Mortuary and help identify five bodies recovered earlier. The unidentified bodies include one female and four males.

The Minister made the appeal in a public notice on Monday, July 27. It said that, “the identification of these victims is essential to ensuring that they are returned to their loved ones with dignity and afforded a respectful and proper burial.”   

The Ministry also appealed to the public to cooperate with the authorities during this difficult period. Families and relatives of people are therefore being asked to visit the Suddie Mortuary.

People seeking information or assistance are advised to contact the Suddie Mortuary at 650-8564 or the Office of the Regional Health Office at 685-7746 or 685-7745, the statement said.

The latest updates show that 73 bodies have been recovered and 76 people have been rescued while 30 people still remain missing. Out of the 73 victims, 69 have been positively identified.

The Ministry of Health said that it remains committed to providing support to families which were affected by the tragedy. The identification of the five bodies could help families receive confirmation about their missing relatives and make arrangements for their burial.

The MV Barima capsized on Saturday, July 18, while travelling to Port Kaituma in Region One. It was carrying 179 people including the people unaccounted for.

The vessel departed at about 3:15 p.m. and capsized just a few miles away from Georgetown. The first distress call was received at 11:01 p.m., after which a major search and rescue operation was launched.

Government agencies, the Guyana Defence Force, Coast Guard, private vessels, and international teams were involved in the search and rescue operation.
 
The vessel was finally found by a fisherman and the operation was then shifted to a recovery effort as authorities continue to work to locate missing people and recover bodies.

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