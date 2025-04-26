PM Roosevelt Skerrit highlights CBI Funds' role in Infrastructure at Caribbean Investment Summit 2025

Leaders from five Caribbean nations with Citizenship by Investment programmes gathered for a high-level panel at the 2025 Caribbean Investment Summit.

The Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit shared glimpses from the Round Table Discussion held at the Caribbean Investment Summit, currently taking place in Antigua and Barbuda. The leader of the nation emphasised on the significance of the funds from the Citizenship by Investment Programme and said that these funds have played a crucial role in expanding the infrastructure of the island nation.

The 2025 edition of Caribbean Investment Summit opened with a high-level panel discussion which featured the leaders of the five Caribbean countries that operate Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programmes. The discussion centered around the theme, “Integrity & Stability in Shaping Regional Investment Migration.”

PM Roosevelt Skerrit committed to safeguard CBI Programme

Prime Minister Skerrit also participated at the discussion and noted that the CBI funds have been instrumental in the construction of hospitals, health centres and much more. He also mentioned about its impact on the housing sector and noted that the funds have significantly contributed to enhancing and elevating the standard of living of the citizens.

“We have used our funds in many areas from construction of hospitals to health centres. I mean, in one in one period of two years, we built about 12 health centres, and one hospital is. And, of course, housing and the housing that we build are given to our citizens in large measure at no cost to them,” noted PM Roosevelt Skerrit.

PM Roosevelt Skerrit and all the leaders engaged in forward-thinking discussions on how to safeguard the credibility of their Citizenship by Investment Programmes. All the leaders aimed at strengthening regional collaboration due diligence and vetting, balancing integrity, adapting to global regulatory shifts and much more.

Prime Minister Skerrit reaffirmed his commitment to continuing to make efforts with a vision to enhance the transparency and accountability of the CBI Programme of Dominica.

Caribbean Investment Summit

The Caribbean Investment Summit is the annual forum that brings together country leaders, financial experts, developers, and key stakeholders to drive forward the region's investment climate. The 2025 edition of the summit is being hosted by the Government of Antigua and Barbuda in collaboration with its Citizenship by Investment Unit.