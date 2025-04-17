Dominica signs MOU with Qatar to boost tourism and connectivity

Dominica signed a significant Memorandum of Understanding and initial Air Services Agreement with the State of Qatar on Monday. The signing of the agreement took place during the Day 1 of the ICAO Facilitation Conference, taking place in Doha, Qatar from 14th to 17th April, 2025.

The MOU was signed by Dominica's Tourism Minister, Denise Charles Pemberton and In Charge of Managing Qatar Civil Aviation Authority Mohammed Faleh Al Hajri. Sharing the glimpses of the signing of the agreement on his official Facebook handle, the Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit described it as a significant milestone for the island.

He emphasised on the agreement and said that the signing of the MOU represents a significant and positive step toward strengthening bilateral cooperation in the field of civil aviation. The Prime Minister further mentioned about the significant opportunities, noting that the agreement will open the way for the island for improved air connectivity, capacity building, and expanded opportunities within the aviation and the tourism sectors.

As per reports, the MOU will allow the designated carriers from both Dominica and Qatar to operate unlimited passengers and cargo flights with full transportation rights. PM Skerrit noted that the signing of the MOU and the Air Services Agreement is a testament to their unwavering commitment and dedication towards developing and improving air transport services in the island nation.

The Prime Minister added that the agreement will play a major role in strengthening their connectivity with Qatar as well as boosting the tourism sector of Dominica. He added that this new air service agreement will play a major role in elevating Dominica’s aviation industry to global heights.

Following the signing of the agreement, the delegates exchanged significant dialogues on several issues of common interest in the field of civil aviation. The delegates conducted healthy discussions, aimed at implementing cutting-edge technological advancements with a vision to delivering world-class services to all the visitors.

PM Roosevelt Skerrit further reiterated his commitment to continuing to make efforts with a vision to enhance their relation with Qatar and positioning Dominica as a strong aviation hub.

Other Caribbean nations signs Air Service Agreement

The other Caribbean nations including Grenada and Saint Lucia have also signed Air Services Agreement with the State of Qatar. The agreement between Grenada and Qatar was signed on Monday, 14th April, between Dickon Mitchell and Minister for Transport of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Mohammed Al Thani.

Meanwhile, the agreement between Saint Lucia and Qatar was signed on 16th January between Minister Jassim Saif Ahmed Al-Sulaiti, and Minister of External Affairs, of Saint Lucia, Alva R. Baptiste. This agreement signed between these Caribbean nations and the State of Qatar will play a significant role in allowing the nations to improve their ability to provide seamless travel and through direct flights and codeshare agreements.

ICAO Facilitation Conference

The ICAO Facilitation Conference, scheduled to take place from 14th to 17th April, 2025, offers a unique opportunity for States and aviation industry stakeholders to explore advancements in air transport facilitation. The conference is being conducted under the theme, “Facilitating the Future of Air Transport: Collaboration, Efficiency, Inclusivity.”

The conference has brought tourism leaders of various nations together, exchanging significant dialogues with a vision to enhancing the role of air transport facilitation. The conference will feature sessions addressing a wide range of topics, including inter-agency cooperation, customs clearance and air cargo procedures, travel document security and border control, as well as handling of inadmissible passengers and deportees.