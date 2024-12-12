Saint Lucia welcomes 5 cruise ships, bringing over 7,000 passengers

Saint Lucia welcomed 5 cruise ships on Tuesday, bringing more than 7000 passengers to the island nation. All these cruise ships docked at two different ports of the country, bringing thousands of enthusiastic passengers who enjoyed and explored the natural beauty, lush rainforests and pristine beaches of the island nation. The vessels included, Celebrity Summit, […]

All these cruise ships docked at two different ports of the country, bringing thousands of enthusiastic passengers who enjoyed and explored the natural beauty, lush rainforests and pristine beaches of the island nation.

The vessels included, Celebrity Summit, Silver Shadow, Explorer of The Seas, and MS Insignia berthed at Port Castries. Meanwhile, the Port of Soufriere also welcomed Le Champlain which docked on the same day, bringing hundreds of international visitors.

“We are very excited to welcome five vessels to our shores! We wish all passenger and crew a day filled with adventure,” noted Saint Lucia Cruise Port.

The Government of Saint Lucia said that the arrival of five cruises is a testament to the unwavering commitment and dedication of the authorities towards marking milestone in the country’s record-breaking cruise season.

Boost to local business

Emphasising on the arrival of five cruises to Saint Lucia, the Government noted that their visit turned out to be significantly beneficial for local vendors, artisans, and tour operators.

They added that their businesses have been thriving as thousands of visitors have been exploring and shopping during the cruise season, benefitting the local and small businesses.

The authorities also highlighted the surge in job opportunities among taxi drivers, tour guides, and hospitality workers.

They added that these job opportunities would play a crucial role in addressing the unemployment gap of the country, giving a major boost to the economic sector as well.

Economic Growth

The Government of Saint Lucia also highlighted about the economic growth and said that the increase in revenue earned by tourism would play a significant role in supporting infrastructure, services, and communities.

They added that the arrival of every cruise call contributes significantly to their economy, paving the way for the nation’s growth and development.

Showcased best of Saint Lucia

The Government reiterated their commitment to showcase the best of Saint Lucia to all the visitors, aiming to make the island nation, the premier Caribbean destination.

The authorities expressed their desire to welcome several vessels, bringing thousands of passengers, aiming to promote the beauty and several hotspots of the island nation.

They added that every person working in the tourism sector is committed to make Saint Lucia a top choice for all their travellers. “Thanks to everyone working to make Saint Lucia a top destination.”