MSC Virtuosa marks second visit to St Vincent and the Grenadines, brings over 6,000 passengers
11th of December 2024
MSC Virtuosa marked its second visit to St Vincent and the Grenadines, bringing around 6300 passengers to the country.
The vessel docked on Monday at Port Kingstown, was welcomed with a grand ceremony, celebrating the second visit by the cruise.
Passengers onboard the vessel were welcomed with lively cultural and dance performances, showcasing the vibrant culture and traditions of the country.
Inaugural visit of MSC Virtuosa
MSC Virtuosa made its inaugural visit to the country on Wednesday, 27th November, 2024. The vessel was welcomed with a plaque exchange ceremony which took place on board the vessel.
The ceremony was attended by several delegates, including the representatives from the St Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority, SVG Tourism Authority and many other.
The tourism authority presented the Captain of the vessel with a plaque and aimed at marking the beginning of fruitful and prosperous relation between the vessel and the nation.
“The MSC Virtuosa is back in Port Kingstown today following its inaugural visit to St. Vincent and the Grenadines on November 27th, when a plaque exchange ceremony was held to welcome Captain Chris, his crew and passengers to our destination,” noted Ministry of Tourism of St Vincent and the Grenadines.
Major boost in tourism sector of St Vincent and the Grenadines
St Vincent and the Grenadines has recently achieved a historic milestone by welcoming three American flights from three major American hubs, i.e. all on the same day.
The arrival of three American Airlines flights collectively brought hundreds of passengers to the country, giving a significant boost to the tourism sector of St Vincent and the Grenadines.
The Minister of Tourism of the country, Carlos James also expressed excitement and pride. He said that they are extremely proud of their accomplishments as an emerging and premier luxury niche tourism destination.
Minister James reiterated their commitment to continue to make efforts with a vision to provide and showcase the best of St Vincent and the Grenadines to all their international visitors.
